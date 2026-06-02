Tennessee Baseball Starter Enters His Name Into the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their biggest player to the transfer portal yet, as they have officially lost center fielder and current Tennessee Vols starter, Jay Abernathy. Abernathy is a multi-year starter and is one of the better players on the Tennessee roster when it comes to multiple aspects of the game. The biggest thing that he brings to the table is speed, as he is the fastest player on the Tennessee roster in both the outfield and when he is on base.

Jay Abermathy Enters the Transfer Portal

Tennessee's Jay Abernathy (8) catches a fly ball during a baseball game between Tennessee and Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 20, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee didn't have many players who could steal bases this season, but the one they never second-guessed was Abernathy, who is by far the best baserunner for the Vols, and one of the best players in the country when doing so.

He didn't have the best season, as this year he finished with a .236 batting average, but he also finished the season with 37 strikeouts. This means he wasn't the worst when it comes to hitting, but when he was getting his barrel on the ball, he wasn't able to do much. This season, he has only finished with three home runs, but the year prior, he was electric. He was also expected to be one of the better players in the country in this next season when it comes to fielding, which is something he has been able to do at a high level.

This is the biggest loss that the Vols have suffered in the portal thus far, as they have reached around double-digit portal entries. He is one of the more gifted players and will be a player that the Vols will have to replace during the 2026 offseason. As of now, there are no signs of where he may be going, but it is known that he is someone who could find a home with a top-tier team thanks to his fielding, speed, and his growing ability to bat at the plate.

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