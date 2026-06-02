Tennessee Football Receives Bad News From 5-Star Wide Receiver Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have received some bad news from one of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, as they will no longer be in the picture for this recruit.

Easton Royal Cancels His Tennessee Vols Visit

Easton Royal | On3.com

The recruit is five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, who has officially announced that he will no longer take an official visit to the Tennessee Volunteers, and will instead visit the Texas Longhorns (who he is currently committed to), the LSU Tigers (from the state that he resides in), and the Florida Gators, according to Sam Spiegelman. This would mean that he canceled both his Tennessee and Ole Miss official visits.

Royal is a player who would have been used a ton in the slot for the Tennessee Volunteers. He is one of the better players at the wide receiver position in the 2027 class due to his track speed, which is like none other. Royal has been a long-time target for the Tennessee Volunteers, so this hurts more than many others would.

Currently, the Vols only have one commit at the wide receiver position. That commit is KeSean Bowman, who at the time was a top target for the Vols at the position, and one many would confirm to be a top three offensive target. Following his commitment teh Vols would continue to look for their next wide receiver commit, which is what they are still doing. They are in the picture for many of the nation's top recruits at the position, including Eric McFarland, who is one of the more gifted players at the position, and he is an all-around threat.

Tennessee will have to continue searching for the best wide receivers that they can, although, if there was a year for there to be a down year when recruiting wide receivers, it would be this one.

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