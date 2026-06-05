Tennessee Baseball Will Return an Underrated Pitcher Following 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have been receiving a ton of bad news as of recently, as they have been losing players to the transfer portal and, of course, the MLB Draft, as they have already learned they will be losing plenty of talented players. While the Vols have learned all the bad news, they have been eager to learn some good news, which they recently learned.

Will Haas Set to Return to Knoxville

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander walks to the pitchers mound during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers will have one of their better and more underrated arms back in the rotation and bullpen next season, as they are returning a great pitcher for the 2027 season. The player they will be returning is Will Haas, according to Mike Wilson. He is a left-handed pitcher who just played his first season for the Vols, and he finished the season with an ERA of 6.43, which isn't the greatest, but he also finished with 23 strikeouts in only 14 innings of work.

This season, Haas only allowed 14 hits, but also only three home runs and five walks in the 14 innings of work. There are some areas in which he could improve; however, it is worth noting that he is a young player and will have the chance to dominate the scene come next season, as his role with the team is expected to grow.

Haas is a left-handed pitcher, which is good for the Vols, as he can be used in a dominant way against players from his same side. He will also be someone who will be very solid in big moments for the Vols, which is something they will need out of the returning pieces. While Tennessee will add to the rotationa nd bullpen, it is safe to say that bringing Haas back will only help things.

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