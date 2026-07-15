Tennessee Football Commit Slim Leavell Leaves a Clear Message for David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to recruit in the state of Tennessee as they are recruiting some of the best prospects with the hopes of adding to their 2027 recruiting class. Their top remaining target is still on the board, as they continue to target five-star running back David Gabriel Georges from Canada, who currently resides in the state of Tennessee. He currently plays high school football in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as he plays high school football with the Baylor Red Raiders. This is the same school that many Vols have played for, including Joakim Dodson, Gabriel Osenda, and Jamyan Theodore.

Gabriel Georges is just the next prospect to come out of the program, but hands down the best prospect from the high school, and will be a target for many schools until he signs the papers. He remains uncommitted at this time, but not for long, as he is set to make his commitment between the Tennessee Vols, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels on the 22nd of this month.

All three schools have made their presence felt when it comes to the football programs, universities, and the coaching staff, but one thing that the Tennessee Vols have going for them is the fact that the commits in the class aren't afraid to peer recruit. This includes an in-state commit, who committed to the Vols as a defensive back. That prospect is Brandon "Slim" Leavell, as he was quick to leave a message to the talented prospect from Baylor High School when speaking with Vols on SI. Here is what he had to say.

Brandon "Slim" Leavell Leaves a Message for David Gabriel Georges

Goodpasture High School defensive back Brandon Leavell, a Dandy Dozen selection for the 2026 TSSAA football season, poses for a portrait, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There is nothing like staying home. All the opportunities are in Knoxville,” Tennessee Volunteers football commit Leavell Stated when speaking with Vols on SI about the upcoming decision for David Gabriel Georges.

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