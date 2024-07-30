Tennessee Volunteers Bring Back Ross Kivett to Baseball Program
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball program has brought back Ross Kivett to be a part of the staff.
Since winning the 2024 national title, the Tennessee Volunteers have been busy getting ready for the upcoming season to defend their title. They have made several additions from the portal, had a couple of players announce their return and now they have made an addition to their staff. It has been announced that former Tennessee assistant Ross Kivett is returning to the program to be the assistant head coach.
Kivett, who spent four years as the volunteer assistant coach on Tony Vitello's staff, served as an assistant coach at Houston for the past three seasons. He earned the associate head coach title at Houston, where he was the Cougars' hitting coach, infielders coach and recruiting coordinator. During the 2023 season, Kivett continued to improve on the hitting foundation he had set in 2022. In only one season, the Houston hitters improved their home run count by almost a dozen rocketing 73 home runs for the first time since 2000.
Kivett helped vault the Volunteers to a record-setting 50-18 campaign in 2021, capped by the program’s fifth trip to the College World Series and first since 2005. He was an integral part of Vitellos' staff and is a massive addition to the program following a national title-winning season.
He was part of the coaching staff that helped lead Tennessee to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional in 2019, the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005. The Vols went 40-21 overall and 14-16 in SEC play to finish third in the Eastern Division, the program's highest finish since 2005.
