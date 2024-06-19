Tennessee Volunteers Secure Spot in College World Series Championship
The Tennessee Volunteers have secured a spot in the College World Series Championship.
In a rematch against the Florida State Seminoles, the Tennessee Volunteers secured a spot in the College World Series Championship after defeating Florida State 7-2. The Volunteers will face off against the winner of the Texas A&M vs Florida matchup.
It was a masterful pitching performance from Zander Sechrist. He pitched six scoreless innings before allowing back-to-back home runs in the seventh that eventually led to him being pulled. His final line finished at 6.1 innings, five hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts. From there, the Volunteers relied on their bullpen to finish the job and coast the rest of the way to victory.
Tennessee remained in control of the game from the very start. They scored three in the first and they never trailed or let up the lead after that. When Florida State tried to get some momentum back after their two home runs late in the game, Tennessee's Blake Burke put an end to it by blasting a home run of his own to put them up by five in the top of the ninth.
The Volunteers have made the College World Series championship for the first time since 1951. The Volunteers lost to Oklahoma that season. They will now have a chance to win their first-ever baseball championship in a three-game series in Omaha after keeping a clean slate through the College World Series up to this point.
