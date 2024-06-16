Tennessee vs North Carolina LIVE Updates - Score From College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off against North Carolina in the College World Series. Here are live scoring updates as they happen.
Following a Thrilling 12-11 walk-off win over Florida State on Friday night, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to face against No. 4 North Carolina in the College World Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 pm ET.
Both teams enter tonight's matchup at full strength as the winner of Sunday's matchup will advance to the third round of the College World Series. Tennessee enters the game as +135 favorites against North Carolina. Stay tuned to Volunteer Country for all the live updates.
Tennessee vs North Carolina Score Updates - CWS
How to Watch:
Event Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024
Time - 6:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN2
Stream on ESPN - HERE
National Title Betting Odds Via FanDuel
- Tennessee +260
- Texas A&M +350
- Kentucky +470
- North Carolina +700
- FSU +800
- Virginia +1000
- NC State +1100
- Florida +1100
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
