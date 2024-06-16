Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs North Carolina LIVE Updates - Score From College World Series

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off against North Carolina in the College World Series. Here are live scoring updates as they happen.

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers left fielder Dylan Dreiling (8) hits a walk-off single against the Florida State Seminoles during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Following a Thrilling 12-11 walk-off win over Florida State on Friday night, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to face against No. 4 North Carolina in the College World Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 pm ET.

Both teams enter tonight's matchup at full strength as the winner of Sunday's matchup will advance to the third round of the College World Series. Tennessee enters the game as +135 favorites against North Carolina. Stay tuned to Volunteer Country for all the live updates.

Tennessee vs North Carolina Score Updates - CWS

How to Watch:

Event Date: Friday, June 14th, 2024
Time - 6:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN2
Stream on ESPN - HERE

National Title Betting Odds Via FanDuel

  • Tennessee +260
  • Texas A&M +350
  • Kentucky +470
  • North Carolina +700
  • FSU +800
  • Virginia +1000
  • NC State +1100
  • Florida +1100

ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

