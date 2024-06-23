Tennessee vs Texas A&M Game Two, College World Series Live Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Texas A&M in game two of the College World Series.
The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Texas A&M in game two of the College World Series.
Following a 9-5 defeat to Texas A&M in game one of the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers will aim to keep their championship hopes alive in Sunday’s elimination game. A victory would extend the series to Monday, giving the Vols another chance to pursue their first national title in program history.
DraftKings currently list Tennessee as a -250 favorite to win game two of the championship series, while being a +105 favorite to win the national title.
LIVE SCORING UPDATE - Tennessee vs Texas A&M
Published