Tony Vitello Holding Team Meeting Following Tennessee Scrimmage During Giants Reports
Tennessee baseball has been up in the air with their future being in the hands of one of the most important decisions that has ever been made by a college coach. That decision of course being the one that Tennessee Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello is set to make.
The decision he is set to make is between staying with the Tennessee Volunteers (a team he has won a national championship with and has built from the ground up), or take an MLB manager job with the San Francisco Giants (not really been seen before, but comes with tons of opportunities to grow).
There has been more and more news released all day, and we have yet another report to discuss. Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello was at the Vols scrimmage, and prior to walking off the field, he released some valuable information, according to 247Sports, Ben McKee.
The Vols and the Giants have been battling for the prized coach, which is something that has been reported on consistently, as many don't know where he is going. This includes one of the most credible MLB sources there is, Andrew Baggarly. Baggarly discussed this in a recent interview iwth KNBR on Monday.
Baggarly on Vitello and What He Will Do
"I mean I don't know, I really don't know. This is not something that Giants have floated out there. They have been locked down, we don't have any team sources on any of our reporting. It's all through the industry, so this is not to their advantage to have this news out there if they really want to get this guy. But he's got some choices to make. The ball's in his court really, Tony Vitello. Maybe another team will look at this and be like 'why aren't we talking to this guy?' Then another team is calling, so there's a lot of different permutations. This is the guy that they have offered the job to, now we just have to found out if they can match it up."
The Vols and the Giants await the news to be released, as the Tennessee Vols baseball coach is set to make his decision soon, which was anticipated to possibly be released later today. More information can follow, but at this rate, the next article that is released very well could be the announcement. Make sure you stay with us here at Vols On SI for new updates.