What We Know About Tennessee Football Signee Legend Bey As Of Friday Night

Legend Bey has been in the headlines, as reports have indicated that his mom refused to sign his papers for him to go to Ohio State, despite him wanting to be a Buckeye, even after a coaching change that sent Brian Hartline to USF for the head coaching job.

These rumors and reports continue to flow, and the headlines have been made. Here is what we know and have reported as of Friday night.

Legend Bey's Initial X Post

Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Legend Bey

"Good Afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG and probably will be logged out of this Account as well by my older brother who has access to my account because I won’t sign to the school him and my mother wants-Legend Bey."

Legend Bey Releases Cryptic Graphic

Legend Bey's graphic he posted | Legend Bey

Former Vols' DL Kahlil McKenzie Comments on Legend Bey

Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Legend Bey

"I really hope this Legend Bey news all gets settled and figured out !! Family is one of the hardest things to navigate as an athlete, especially when your future money, etc, is involved. Praying he gets the opportunity to go where his heart desires and his family can support him!"

Brooks Austin Comments on Legend Bey

Legend Bey on his Ohio State Buckeyes official visit | Legend Bey

"I remember in high school at 6'4, 305 pounds watching him (Christian Miller) at right tackle give Darius Smith everything he can handle in a playoff game. After the game, we did the interviews or whatever, professionalism. I was talking to him, as someone who covered him for a while and cared about the kid. I told him, "I think you could be a first-round hundred-millionaire tackle prospect. I think you can be that good. He didn't want to play offensive line, and he told me, "I know you think that, but what if I don't want to work that hard, or work as hard to be great at that as I will working to be a defensive tackle. Same thing for this kid (Legend Bey). If you're this kid's parent, and he doesn't want to be in Knoxville, Tennessee, it doesn't matter what you think is good for his development. If he ain't working it ain't going to work. If he ain't happy, if he's not grinding, then it ain't going to work. So, he need to go where he wants to go. You've got to be where you want to be to work like you need to work to be where you want to go. That's it. As a parent, or as a coach, or whatever. If the mfer don't want to be there, he don't want to be there, he needs to go where he wants to be. Now, there's a difference between what you need and what you want sometimes. Because these are irrational childern, or irrational young men I should say. I still don't think I've got ahold of my emotions and what I need to do to make the right decision all the time, god forbid when I was at 18 with hundreds of thousands of dollars too, added to the equation. So, yeah, I'm not saying let him do whatever he may want, but if his heart and soul is sold on a place then let them go. You need to let them go."

Legend Bey Confirms Truth to The Rumors

"Unfortunately it's true, But I would like for everyone to give my mom the upmost respect. I turn 18 in 20 days so it most likely will be Go Bucks," said the talented prospect in a TikTok comment.

