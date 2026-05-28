Tony Vitello Shares Honest Tennessee Baseball Assessment Ahead of Chapel Hill Regional

The Tennessee Volunteers have reached the peak of the mountain, as they are now at the regional part of their season, and this time, they have a horrible draw. The Vols will be traveling to Chapel Hill for one of the toughest regions.

Even though this is a tough draw, the Vols fans have high hopes and believe the Vols can pull it out. Another person who believes this could be the case is Tony Vitello.

Tony Vitello Gets Real About Tennessee Baseball

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) walks on the field during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"Just cause you’re hosting doesn’t mean you’re gonna win… Obviously (Tennessee) is capable because of their coaching staff and it’s a talented roster," Vitello stated to local reporters during a media session.

Vitello was the coach who helped the Vols win their national championship just two seasons ago, but he would leave following the next season for an opportunity to become the first coach to make a direct jump from college to the MLB to become a manager without any prior experience in the majors. This was a great opportunity for Vitello, which led to Josh Elander being named as the head baseball coach for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball club.

Since announcing his commitment to becoming the head coach of the baseball program, Elander has led the Vols to the Chapel Hill regional, which is arguably the toughest regional in college baseball. This is a regional that will be tough to get out of, but the former Tennessee coach has faith in his former assistant and the Vols.

If the Vols were to advance, they would have to be on their A-game, as they will be playing against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the VCU Rams, and the team they will take on this Friday to start the two-loss tournament, the East Carolina Pirates. If the Vols can get past the regional, they will play in a weekend series during the super regionals, but if they are victorious in that weekend series, they will make Omaha yet again.

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