Tony Vitello Shuts Down Doubters With "More Games" Claim
It is no secret that the MLB plays over 100 games more than the college scene. This has been a doubt for some of the MLB fans across the league when it comes to the hiring of former Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello with the San Francisco Giants. This is something that caught the world by surprise, as he announced last week that he was no longer going to be the Vols coach, and will be the Giants manager.
This topic was brought up in the first and introductory press conference to introduce Vitello as the new manager for the Giants. Here is what the previous Tennessee coach had to say.
Tony Vitello Talks About "More Games" Claim By Fans
“I think if you ask my mom, she’d want me to tone it down. But if you ask my dad, he’d say, kick it up a notch. I think it is completely different. There’s, obviously we didn’t waste any time; we got to the first question that everybody was maybe thinking and should ask, and it is very different. So I think the one thing about each game unto itself, whether it’s high school, college, or pro is it’s kind of got its own personality, its own flavor, and you have to adapt to that particular day, especially in our sport. I mean, the one common theme that I always you know when I first started coaching, that I didn’t like, is when you lose, 9-6, it’s the pitching that let us down. And then when you lose 3-2, it’s pitchers did their job, but the hitters didn’t hit. You win and lose as a team. And every game, for whatever reason, kind of has its own vibe to it, and I feel every day is like that, too. And whether it’s 162, 56, or whatever, baseball is a sport that is built on sample size, and you have to be willing to separate each one as a mutually exclusive one and attack it for what it is at that particular time. So I wish I had an answer in my own head to be honest with you, because as I first got here, I was like, man, there are a lot of unknowns and just a lot of wonder in my mind. And of course, you can ask people and draw on previous information, but until you live it out, you don’t know what it’s going to be like.”
