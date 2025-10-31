Everything Tony Vitello Said in His First San Francisco Giants Press Conference
The San Francisco Giants introduced former Tennessee Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello as their new MLB manager after a month-long stressful situation for the Tennessee program. Vitello accepted the job to become the first non-pro experienced coach to take a manager job. He is also the highest-paid first-time manager in the history of the MLB.
He spoke to the media for the first time, as he was introduced on Thursday. Here is what he had to say.
Tony Vitello's Opening Statement
“Obviously, thank you to Buster (Posey), to Zach (Minasian), to Greg Johnson, Larry (Baer), all the ownership, really all the organization, and I know players feedback was important. That’s kind of where my whole deal has started, is with players. Gavin Kilen, who some of you may know, was fortunate enough to be a first-round pick here, and that’s where some of those conversations exist between the college level and the pro level. Obviously, something all those players are aspiring to do is make it to the big leagues. And, as this process has gone on, it’s been funny. I’ve gotten a lot of text messages about living out your dream, or somebody said, when you have baseball cards when you’re little, which I still have some, I don’t know if they’re worth anything or not, did you dream or you dreamed of being this? I never dreamed of being a major league baseball player. I don’t know why. My skill level wasn’t very high. I think it was just so far above the clouds that I never even saw it. And, for me as a coach, I was just kind of trying to make my way. I got thrust into a position at a young age that I probably didn’t even deserve. So I was just trying to do a good job. And fortunately, it helped get me to the next spot and the next spot and the next spot. And eventually, this did become a dream where I just kind of decided if I was blessed enough to receive an opportunity, this is something I wanted to do before I was done coaching in general. And now I’m incredibly humbled and blessed to do so. So, it is a dream come true, but it’s a very recent dream. It wasn’t one I had for a while. And as much as I’d love to sit up here and promise things and pound my fist on the desk and all that, really, all I want to do is a good job. And I think because of being around my dad and being blessed around winning players, similar to Buster, those standards are very high. I know it’ll be a question later, I have spent some some time around this organization, either as a fan or just watching or, again, through business ways, I’m fully aware of the tradition that’s here and the excellence that’s been brought by managers like (Bruce) Bochy, Dusty Baker, the toughness from guys like (Madison) Baumgardner and (Sergio) Romo. The loyalty, which is incredibly important, word to me and my family, which is epitomized by the guy to my right (Buster Posey). The records that have been set by guys like (Barry) Bonds and (Willie) Mays and (Tim) Lincecum and everybody else. The one thing that always got to me was the family, the sense of family that was a part of this organization. And one of the players I coached came up during Hunter Pence’s playing days and just talked about how good that guy was to everybody in the organization, especially younger aspiring players and rookies. So, there’s a lot to learn from the past. And there is very high expectations, very high standards to meet because of the past. And this is a challenge that’s been presented to me. I’m humbled and honored to be here in front of you today to take on that challenge.”
Tony Vitello on The Difference in Amount of Games
“I think if you ask my mom, she’d want me to tone it down. But if you ask my dad, he’d say, kick it up a notch. I think it is completely different. There’s, obviously we didn’t waste any time; we got to the first question that everybody was maybe thinking and should ask, and it is very different. So I think the one thing about each game unto itself, whether it’s high school, college, or pro is it’s kind of got its own personality, its own flavor, and you have to adapt to that particular day, especially in our sport. I mean, the one common theme that I always you know when I first started coaching, that I didn’t like, is when you lose, 9-6, it’s the pitching that let us down. And then when you lose 3-2, it’s pitchers did their job, but the hitters didn’t hit. You win and lose as a team. And every game, for whatever reason, kind of has its own vibe to it, and I feel every day is like that, too. And whether it’s 162, 56, or whatever, baseball is a sport that is built on sample size, and you have to be willing to separate each one as a mutually exclusive one and attack it for what it is at that particular time. So I wish I had an answer in my own head to be honest with you, because as I first got here, I was like, man, there are a lot of unknowns and just a lot of wonder in my mind. And of course, you can ask people and draw on previous information, but until you live it out, you don’t know what it’s going to be like.”
Tony Vitello on Energy Concerns Compared to College
“Yeah, I think one thing we did well at the places I’ve been, in particular Tennessee, was coach guys as individuals. I’ve always used the example in recruiting. You turn on a TV and watch a big league game, whether it’s last night or you’re watching the Giants play the Padres, you’re going to see nine different stances, four or five different deliveries, and things like that. So it’s not an exact parallel, but just kind of use an example of it’s got to be individualistic. I mean, some of these guys are guys that I’ve recruited, and I don’t know what the punishment running is, but Bryce (Eldridge) said no to Tennessee when I was there, so we’ll have a separate conversation. But no, he’s a great kid, but he’s, to be honest with you, he’s exactly what I just got done doing a week ago. And then you climb the ladder, and you get to a guy like Justin Verlander or a Max Scherzer or somebody like that. I think those conversations are completely different. So it’s an easy answer to say it’s individualistic, because it’s kind of vague, but that’s truly what it is. And then falling back on my other answer, I do think you've got to come to the office and vibe it out. I think some of those conversations are a lot easier when things are going good and when they’re not. Buster just kind of got done commenting on how we’ll all work together. The whole goal is to create a bond here between everybody at the top, all the way down to whatever you consider the bottom of the depth chart, and all have a bond strong enough that when Alex Gordon hits a triple, everybody’s still on the same page and willing to get through that moment and come out victorious. I was at that game, by the way, behind home plate. It was rather intense, correct?”
Buster Posey seconded that in the press conference.
Tony Vitello on If He's Had Conversations With The Veterans
“More just touching base, and pretty cool that some of those guys beat me to the punch and reached out to me first, but just some casual going back and forth. And, I think we all want the same thing. It’s to win. And, that’s where the conversations have started to this point. I think it’s normally it’s recruiting in college, you’re going to see people face to face. I think it’s good that there’s some time between now and spring training for me to maybe go out, and I wouldn’t be able to do it with the whole roster, but do spend some time face to face with those guys, and earn their trust, or their respect in a different way, because I can’t go back in time. And be a switch hitter, or be a catcher, or anything like that. But I am very sensitive, with all due respect to the phrase pay your dues. Because like the other coaches in our league and across the country, Cliff Godwin is the coach at East Carolina. He reached out last night because Max and Savage are embracing. It’s a lot of lonely nights in a hotel, and it’s a lot of phone calls, and it’s a lot of text messages. It’s hearing no just as much as maybe an insurance salesman or whoever else, or maybe a reporter looking for an interview that hears a no. So dues have come in a different way, and hopefully respect will be earned in different ways, and the only way I know how to do that is through hard work.”
Tony Vitello on a Tough Tennessee Decision
“Yeah, thanks for revisiting that. It’s relationships is kind of, I don’t have a bread and butter. And to be honest with you, just mentioned work ethic. On the field, I joke. I mean, I had decent skills, and I don’t know that I have many skills to offer in baseball, and sorry if that lowers expectations around here. I think for whatever reason, I clicked on pitching a little bit when scouting, maybe a few guys. Maybe hit the nail on the head there, but I’ve just tried to work hard. And, I think no matter what field it is, probably everyone here knows from the media, it’s not easy, it’s hard work. You all have a job to do too, and the harder you work, the more you have success, and the more you also figure out what doesn’t work and trial and error and things like that. So that’s a long lead into a lot of relationships, and a lot of work were put into that. It’s a phenomenal place to live and work. Like here, the one similarity I saw is that the fan base is arguably the best in the country for who they are, and you end up creating a bond if you do put in the work with those people, where there’s a reciprocation for everything you give to them, you get back. I don’t know what number you want to attach to it, but you get back. And then I started my rambling at the beginning by talking about players. I owe everything to the coaches that have given me opportunities, like Tim Jamison, who I played for, and he gave me my first coaching job. But more to the players that have competed the way they have when I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the dugout. And then you get some credit, and those relationships are tough. And no one wants to see that team go to Omaha more than me, that’s in Tennessee. But I’ll tell you whose wins I’d enjoy more than Tennessee’s, San Francisco Giants.”
Tony Vitello on His Mix of His Parents
“My mom’s Irish, so there were days where you’re a little teary-eyed about in different ways, excitement about opportunity and relationships and things like that, and then just overall, a bunch of emotions that come about when you tie in the whole story. My dad’s Italian, and he’s a great cook, but he was the ultimate competitor, and he hated to lose. And I think a lot of the things that have come out about the teams I’ve been a part of, or our coaching staff, are just that it was a group that hated to lose and just wanted to do everything we could to put ourselves in a position to win. It doesn’t always work out that way. When you show up to a competition, as long as it doesn’t rain, there’s two outcomes that can occur: win or loss, and that’s something that every competitor, when you step into the arena, has to realize. And so some of the moments, I guess. I’ll branch off of that. Twitter is not life. I know I don’t have an account — I asked before even taking the job, ‘I don’t have to get a Twitter, right?’ And they said no. I realize it’s a part of the job. There’s great information, there’s great entertainment. But one thing that I think is very beneficial to people is to know that Twitter is not life. So, you pull a three-second clip and you see Drew Gilbert doing something in college. You think he’s a maniac and maybe a maniac off the field. You don’t get the full scope of the kid is literally a sweetheart, you know, off the field, but yeah, he’s very competitive on the field. So that’s just the one thing I’d say, and I had to live it out. I didn’t look at a lot of the stuff, but I can tell when people say. I’m sure there’s negative stuff, there are always doubters, and why would you do this? But the amount of positive feedback I’ve gotten from — I was joking about recruiting — from kids that I didn’t even coach, I just recruited them, or opponents in college baseball, or other people in big league baseball. These other managers that are either retired or still coaching, reaching out to me, has blown me away, and positivity has got a lot of power.”
Tony Vitello on The Elements of College Baseball That MLB Will Benefit From
“I think there’s a trade back and forth off the cuff. I don’t want to say the wrong one. I’m around big league guys up here, but I think in college, it’s so important to build relationships with these kids, because they’re at a vulnerable part in their life where they’re so impressionable and they need to be able to come forward to you with things that maybe don’t even relate to baseball. In all walks of life, any kind of business, and we’re in, you know, one of the most innovative and aggressive areas of business in the world, really. So whether it’s that or with baseball, relationships are so important, and so I’m sure that’s being done at this level. I just think it’s a different perspective that either I can bring or other coaches can bring, and you know, I’ll also say this, you look at guys like Christian Moore who are almost immediately in the big leagues, and obviously, Paul Skenes is having success and things like that. I think the two are kind of melting together. And trust me, college baseball, I wouldn’t vote myself to be the pioneer of college baseball, but I think one thing that can come out of this is it can be one step further of the two, again, kind of melting together, and MLB supporting college baseball and doing things for it, and college baseball, interacting with MLB, and seeing how those two things can kind of, call it melt or bridge together. I think it can be very, very beneficial to the game, especially since some of the minor league teams have been taken away. And also, especially since college baseball has risen in popularity so much. There is real star power. And the fan following has kind of matched that. And some of those guys are, you know, in the big leagues two months after they get drafted.”
Tony Vitello on How He Plans to Go About Embracing San Francisco
“Yeah, I’ve been fortunate enough to experience it before. I mean, we’ve had conversations, so it’s all blending together for me. But I played and coached in Salinas, and, you know, came to several games here. Bill Miller, a former player that, I don’t know, you might be too young. Do you remember Bill Miller? Yeah, pretty good teams he was a part of, and a pretty good dude there, and he took good care of me. So, I was able to see this environment myself. My former college roommate is here, Ryan Pickett. He’s one of several people that are from this area and are Giants fans that I’m friends with, so like Tennessee, where you referenced, when that job first became available, I was busy with what I was trying to do at another program, at Arkansas. I was like, it’s not who you are, but who you know. I was like, I don’t know anybody at Tennessee. Well, it kind of turned out I did. There was like seven, eight little connections. And it’s been interesting how this has come to be. Obviously, there’s some players in the organization I’m familiar with, but just a lot of random connections. And again, two summers that were very special to me that I spent in Salinas, California, not too far from here, where I was educated on the Giant fan base and the organization itself, and also just the people in general, and how great of an area this is."
Tony Vitello on His Time in Salinas, California
“Yeah, I was in good hands. Deborah Cole was my host mom those two summers, and people make a place, you know. And the park was fun to go to, and we had a good group of players, and the fans, not quite as big of a crowd as here, were abundant, but it was the people there that just made you feel welcome. And being from the Midwest, you’ve got different stereotypes throughout the country on what the vibe is like, where you’re from, and in the Midwest, home and family, and kind of feeling welcoming is very, very important. That was very evident from day one, in part again, who I was staying with and who I was surrounded by. But just in general, and it’s different up here. It just is. Abnormal may sound like you’re saying weird in a bad way, but very abnormal, the last couple days since I’ve been here. The attention to detail, the people at the hotel that have either been tipped off or maybe already, I’m like, ‘How much did you get these guys to’ — but you know, it’s not random, it’s not coincidental. It’s culture. And again, that’s also a vague word, and one that’s overused a lot, but it’s abnormal here, and I think it’s probably fed into the success of the organization, which has also been abnormal.”
Tony Vitello on If He's Made Any Staff Decisions
“Yeah, I think at this point, it’s get to this day and then push forward. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been a ton of conversations prior to, and it could be a variety of things. It could be, you know, keeping those that are on board and obviously know the players well already, bringing somebody in, covering blind spots, just complementing one another. But my biggest thing is just for everybody to be on the same page. I think, you know, pulling on the same rope is a cliche for a reason, and we talked about how long the season is. So it’s important to have a group of guys that are willing to be there through thick and thin. It literally is a marriage for the course of the season. So to me, it doesn’t have to be the brightest, the best, the most experienced, or the best resume. It needs to be the guy that’s going to have your back, and he’s also going to have to take either the leap of faith or know that, you know, I or whoever else has their back, and then you kind of get this reciprocal thing we talked about with fan base. It’s more important for it to go on with the coaching staff, because the players can see it, and they can feel it, and they can hear it, and in order for them to do it, you all have to be doing it as a staff as well. And there is nothing more fun than when you've got it going on with the staff, and the players are doing that, and then there’s the back and forth too. And you know, sometimes it’s after a loss, which is crazy for me to say up here, but there’s a feeling. These guys have been a part of competitive sports. You can feel when it’s like, if I’m gonna come back and bounce back from this, I want to do it with this group, and I believe I can. And then, of course, nothing better than celebrating a win with the people that you know you truly want to be around, and people that you know you could count on to help you achieve something like that.”
Tony Vitello on His Thoughts of Playing Teams Like The Dodgers and Padres
“Yeah, I think you know the bottom line is, if you want to win the final game of the season, you’re going to have to beat everybody or be better than everyone. Now, not everyone can be on your schedule. But just looked at it a little bit, in part following the division because of some of the players. The Rockies have three guys that we recently coached, and then some ties to San Diego with a friend of mine, who used to manage there, and just watching in general. I got friends down in the LA area as well. So nothing too crazy there. I mean, no matter where you go, if you’re striving to make progress, competition is going to be at a very, very high level. And got to be careful too about not getting caught up in what others are doing. The most important people and the most important place is pretty much where we are right now. So again, to me, what doing a good job is, which I said at the very beginning, centers around you focusing on what we got going on here, and doing it as well as we can do it.”
Tony Vitello on Sticking Together
"I think having principals or values, that you want to stick to, and have conviction to them. I think one thing that is key for our players is to go out there and play with conviction each pitch of the year. Again, long season. That is so much easier said then done, but when you got a fan base, because we're in this together now, whether you like me or not. I just seen it. It includes everybody, and unfortunately when things get difficult, or doesn't go the way you're hoping, some people get further apart from the center of the group. But the best groups are no matter how it's going, people seem to get closer as time goes by or reps pile up, or maybe even difficulties or success piles up. It's just a group that gets together. So, whether it's media, our fans, or our players everybody. I've met so many people, we are all in this together, you know. I've learned that from my dad, and being able to sit on the bench when I was little and seeing all of the different teams that he coached, you kind of become well educated and know well this isn't the right thing to do, or, well this is. His teams had a knack for peaking towards the end of the season. I think that's piling up lessons learned, but more importantly falling back on the concept of as things get going, difficult, or longer, or harder, it brings us closer together.
Tony Vitello on Buster Posey's FSU Days
“I do remember it. We’re both former shortstops. Our careers went a little different at one point, but if I was picking up on what you’re saying, I think maybe we should talk him out of retirement. You said he’s not that far removed. He’s kind of moving around all right earlier today, but no, I think a big x-factor in this whole thing was being around somebody like him. And, you know, to leave where I was at was not easy. We kind of touched on that already. It had to be a certain set of circumstances that would even be considered. And ultimately, what this was about, just to some personal introspective of two words that I had to diagnose are risk and challenge, and they both are kind of the same thing. But if you talk about risk, it kind of sounds like you could lose it all if it doesn’t go well. But to me, this was more about a challenge. And no matter how each day goes, and again, to beat up the theme, I’m very well aware there’s a higher sample size, so therefore more days, regardless of how it goes, are you willing to meet the challenge? And what a challenge is something that you find out what you can and can’t do, and that’s something that we’ve preached to our players all the time at Tennessee. So who am I to preach that, but to not do it? Now, when you head into a challenge, you want a level of confidence. And again, there’s so many unknowns. I can’t tell you what that level is for me, but the level of the people surrounding me here, whether it’s the roster, which is pretty good, or the other people in the organization, and in particular, again, the guy sitting to the right of me (Buster Posey), the confidence is through the roof.”
Tony Vitello on His Lack of Coaching Latin Players and If He Will Have Help
“Yeah, I think who makes up the staff is really key. And then I think also just making an effort, which involves work ethic, to meet that challenge in particular head on. Because, again, regardless of people’s backgrounds, when you’re in a work environment, you need to get to know who people are, and you need to build relationships. And you also want to build a trust level there that they’re willing to come to you with certain things, and then, as you all have become familiar with, there’s a lot of key decisions that happen over the course of a game. So there’s got to be that trust level too, whether it’s me making the final call or it’s a staff decision to do something, that individual has got to trust us, so to have any barriers or obstacles that are in the middle of that trust, is not a good thing, and it’s something that’s got to be approached and attacked from day one. That’s probably something in the offseason that will be earmarked by not just myself, but everybody to kind of meet that challenge in particular head on.”