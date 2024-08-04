WATCH: Christian Moore Hits Home Run in Double-A Debut
Christian Moore is off to a hot start in Double-A, hitting a home run in his first game with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Los Angeles Angels Double-A affiliate.
Christian Moore has taken the minor leagues by storm, earning a promotion to Double-A after just two games at Single-A. In his debut with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Los Angeles Angels' Double-A affiliate, Moore went 2-for-4, highlighted by a solo home run in the sixth inning.
After just three games in professional baseball, Moore boasts a .533 batting average, two home runs, and seven RBIs. His standout performances have sparked considerable buzz, leading some to speculate about a potential Major League debut this season. With the Angels sitting at 48-63 and having little chance of making the playoffs, they might be inclined to give some of their more promising prospects a chance as the season winds down.
Selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 8th overall pick in the MLB Draft, Moore made a significant impact during his time at Tennessee. He set program records for both career home runs and home runs in a single season. In his junior year, he achieved a .375 batting average, hit 74 RBIs, and hit 34 home runs. Moore played a pivotal role in leading the Volunteers to their first-ever College World Series championship, Moore also became the second player in College World Series History to hit for the cycle in the Vols' opening game of the series.
