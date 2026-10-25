Former Vol Dylan Sampson shines in return as Browns edge Titans

Sunday, former Tennessee football running back Dylan Sampson returned to the field in the Cleveland Browns’ 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans. Sampson missed the past five games on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury while returning a kickoff in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sampson was activated off IR Saturday and had a good showing in his return. He accumulated 77 all-purpose yards, gaining 45 rushing yards on six carries that included a 19-yard run on a fourth-quarter drive that helped the Browns take a 24-17 lead. Sampson also hauled in three receptions for 32 yards, including a 22-yard catch-and-run on third-and-4 out of the backfield in the third quarter.

Sampson looked great and showed no signs of lingering effects from the knee injury. He finished the day as the second-leading rusher behind Quinshon Judkins, who ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

NASHVILLE, TN - November 30, 2024 - Running back Dylan Sampson #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. | Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

While at Tennessee, Sampson was an All-American running back and was named the 2024 USA Today Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He was also the SEC Offensive Player of the Year that same year.

Sampson shared the backfield with Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small his first two seasons. He became the starter in 2024 and had one of the best seasons a running back has ever had at Tennessee.

As a junior, Sampson ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on 258 carries, and both were single-season school records. He also set the program record for points scored with 132 and scored a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games, which is another school record.

Sampson led the SEC in rushing touchdowns, all-purpose yards with 1,638 and rushing yards per game at 114.7. He had 10 games with 100 or more rushing yards, and Jay Graham is the only other Vol to do that in a season.

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 19, 2024 - Running back Dylan Sampson #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Sampson ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win over No. 7 Alabama and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He also scored three touchdowns against Florida and ran for a career-high 178 yards at Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.

Sampson finished his Tennessee career with 2,492 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 422 carries. His 35 rushing touchdowns are tied with James Stewart for second-most in program history, trailing only Gene McEver, who had 37, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Sampson was on the team’s leadership council and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice. He skipped his senior season to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Browns picked him in the fourth round with the 126th pick.

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