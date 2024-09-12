Tennessee Volunteers Vs Kent State Spread Analysis
This weekend the Tennessee Volunteers get to go back home to Knoxville and welcome in the Golden Flashes From Kent State, with a Spread of 49.0 according to Draft Kings what will the Vols have to do to cover and what can the Golden Flashes do to make sure they don’t.
First and foremost the Volunteers need to win that’s the number one priority over everything, but if everything goes how it’s predicted too the Volunteers will be able to secure the victory and many hope it’s by a lot.
If you’re a gambler you might look at this game as an opportunity to make some easy money, but this article is going to give you reason why you may or may not want to take the spread.
A reason why you might want to is the Volunteers' ability to put up a lot of points. We saw two weeks ago when the Vols took on the Chattanooga Mocs Tennessee was able to score early and often. Nico Iamaleava had a school-record 313 yards in just the first half! Iamaleava also was 22 of 28 and had three touchdowns, but Iamaleava wasn’t the only one to put in work Dylan Sampson had 124 yards on 12 carries and added 3 more touchdowns. The Volunteers were able to win that game 69-3.
All of Vol nation also saw last week when Tennessee traveled to North Carolina and put a whooping on the Wolfpack, Iamaleava had a little less exciting game but was still very impressive passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Sampson was also able to get in the end zone twice to add to the 51-10 win for the Vols.
Now with all that into consideration, many are able to see that the Vols can score and they can score fast and if the Vols get out to a big lead early they have an easy chance to cover the spread but many know that garbage time touchdowns always cause trouble when betting on the spread.
Depending on how Tennessee and Coach John Heupel decide to play once they are up big they might decide to relax put in the backups and cruise to a victory and that’s when Kent State could get some garbage time touchdowns and affect the spread.
We have seen how strong the defense for the Volunteers are, the defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season NC State had a pick-six last game, and it was the only time anyone has scored a touchdown on Tennessee so far this season. So the defense has a great chance to shut down the Kent State offense and if the offense is firing like many predict it will be the spread should be easy to cover.
Week one the spread for Tennessee Vs Chattanooga was 38.5 and the Vols covered easily. Week two the spread was 9.0 and the Vols demolished the spread. There's no reason the Vols can’t make it three weeks in a row.
