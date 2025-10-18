2028 Standout QB Kaden Craft Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the nation's best teams when it comes to the recruiting scene, as the Vols have been able to land some of the best prospects in the class of 2026. They recently landed multiple 2027 commits, too, as they landed a legacy commit a few months back in JP Peace, and they landed Kamauri Whitfield this week, following the same game that the prospect we are set to talk about visited. That game is the Tennessee Volunteers vs the Arkansas Razorbacks game.
The prospect that we are set to talk about in this go around is one of the nation's best quarterbacks. That quarterback being in the 2028 class. The prospect we are set to discuss is Kaden Craft, the Lake Norman High School star in the state of North Carolina. The Lake Norman High School star is one of the better players in the state of North Carolina, as he already holds offers from schools such as the Auburn Tigers, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Floridan State Seminoles.
The Tennessee Volunteers played host to Craft for the Arkansas game, which he would discuss in an article with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say in the conversation.
Kaden Craft Recaps His Visit
"The Tennessee visit went great. The Atmosphere was amazing, and I had a wonderful conversation with the coaches," the Tennessee Volunteers visitor stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit following the trip to Knoxville he made for the Vols game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"It really gave me an idea of how they do things and let me see the school."
Which coach did Craft speak to the most in his time on campus? The talented prospect reflected on this when speaking to Vols On SI.
"I talked with Coach Peery the most, and his message was imagine yourself playing here."
What is the 2028 QB's takeaway from the Tennessee vs Arkansas game?
"My biggest takeaway was definitely the environment; everyone there had nothing bad to say. You can definitely say they have a great fan base."
The prospect would then jump into conversation about his timeline, as he is still quite far out from a decision on committing to a school.
"I don’t have a specific time, but sometime after my junior season. As of right now, it’s still very early in the recruiting process, and I am staying neutral. So, as of right now, I don’t know."