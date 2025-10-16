Watch: Tennessee vs Alabama Football Preview

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the biggest games of the season. The Vols are set to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to play against the Crimson Tide, which is going to be arguably the toughest game for the Tennessee Volunteers to win, despite facing many talented teams and will face even more talented teams.

The Vols enter this game as the underdogs against one of the nation's best teams, as the Alabama Crimson Tide have won many close games, including games like Alabama vs Georgia, Alabama vs Vanderbilt, and Alabama vs Missouri. This will be a personal test for the Crimson Tide, who have lost two of the last three.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play on Saturday at night, but before then, Vols On SI's Caleb Sisk and Alabama Crimson Tide On SI's Joe Gaither came together for a preview through the Vols On SI YouTube Channel.

Gaither would discuss many topics on the Alabama side of things, including Jam Miller's health, as he is listed as questionable for this contest. He would also then jump into conversation about Germie Bernard's comments about the Tennessee defense.

For those who don't know what was said, here is what he said.

Germie Bernard's Comments on Tennessee's Defense

Germie Bernar
Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) celebrates a first quarter touchdown against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"They like to play man-to-man, and they want to bring the house, so I mean it's a great opportunity for our offense. They give up a lot of yards, but that's because they trust and believe in their guys to get the job done. For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it's a field of dreams. That''s what those receivers want, them man-to-man matchups. It's going to be up to us to go out there and make plays."

The Alabama journalist also discussed Ryan Williams and his ability to catch on fire quickly.

There were many great topics that you don't want to miss that were provided on the YouTube channel, which was linked above. It's everything that both Tennessee Volunteers football fans as well as Alabama Crimson Tide football fans need to know entering this game, as this is once again, another competitive match-up on paper as the walls travel to Tuscaloosa with hopes of being able to win their very first game inside the Alabama Crimson Tide home stadium since the calendar year of 2003.

