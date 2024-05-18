Alex Golesh Praises Josh Heupel's Strategy With NIL
USF head coach Alex Golesh praised Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and his strategy with NIL.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been at the forefront of NIL discussions in college football. He's utilized the Spyre Sports collective to help build his roster; the NCAA launched an investigation into Tennessee's NIL deals, and after a countersuit by Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the NCAA shut down all investigations into NIL collectives.
USF head coach Alex Golesh was Heupel's offensive coordinator during his first two seasons at the University of Tennessee before accepting the opening in South Florida. He had a sparkling first season with the program, even flipping one of Tennessee's 2024 commitments, tight end Jonathan Echols.
Golesh recently appeared on Next Up with Adam Breneman and discussed Heupel's NIL strategy. He credited Heupel with managing the locker room when it's easy for players to compare what they're getting to one of their teammates, noting that Heupel manages everything in his locker room.
"I saw how a collective got established," Golesh said. "I saw how Josh handled the team and the NIL part of it. As you saw teams crumble all around us, I thought he did an elite job of managing what was going on. And so for me, I felt like, alright, I've got a really good idea of how I would manage it."
You Might Also Like:
Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.