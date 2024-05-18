George MacIntyre Entering Uber-Important Senior Season
2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since January and has an important senior season ahead.
Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre has been integral to Tennessee's recruiting class since the Volunteers began evaluating the 2025 class. The Nashville native ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose the Vols over Alabama and LSU, two premier SEC programs that took swings at MacIntyre. The Florida State Seminoles have also reportedly been pushing to flip him, though it seems those efforts will amount to no avail.
The physical traits are tantalizing - MacIntyre measures in at 6-foot-5 with a long frame and a Power-4 basketball prospect makeup. He's a natural athlete who can make plays in and out of structure and truly loves the game of football. Every projection favors MacIntyre, whose seven months away from inking his signature on a letter of intent to play college football.
He's entering an important senior season at Brentwood, where he'll face some of the best talent the state of Tennessee offers. MacIntyre still has questions to answer in his evaluation, as every prospect does at this stage, and he can use this senior season as a propelling point for himself. He's already begun to add weight to his frame, as several recruiting websites list him around 190 pounds.
A quarterback's senior season can help set the tone for his college career. They get to compete against each other at the Elite 11 in the summer, become the "top dog" in their state, and get firsthand teachings from some of the best in the business. MacIntyre will have resources to all of these resources and get to prepare for his career begins at the University of Tennessee.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
