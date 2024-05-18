Checker Neyland Coming To NCAA 25
The Tennessee Volunteers' famous "Checker Neyland" tradition will be in EA Sports' newest video game, NCAA 25.
The Tennessee Volunteers are best known for the electric atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's fanbase is one of the most passionate in collegiate athletics, and every year, they "Checker Neyland," a tradition where fans alternate sections of the stadium with orange and white to create a visual representation of the school's colors.
The tradition will be featured in the revival of EA Sports' latest video game, NCAA 25. Various alternate uniforms will also be available, and the EA Sports development team stressed that they focused on presentation and authenticity as part of their strategy for the game.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava confirmed he will be in the game on his Instagram. EA Sports launched a trailer for the game, released details on how it would play, and set the release date for July 19, 2024. It's one of the most interesting game releases of the decade, and many eyes will be on it upon release.
