Analysis: Four Star Salter Gives Vols Dangerous QB Threat

In modern college football, there are a few unwritten rules that have emerged for running a successful program. One of those rules is that in recruiting, you want to sign at least one quarterback in every class, even if it doesn't seem to be an area of need. A single injury at the quarterback position can change a team's entire outlook for a season, and in the age of the transfer portal, a tool more likely to be utilized by quarterbacks than any other position, unexpected depletion of quarterback depth is a new reality all teams operate with. This makes ensuring that there are talented quarterbacks on the roster extremely important to prevent against injury, transfer, and having to stick with prospects that simply do not pan out. A mistake or two around quarterbacks can take years for a program to correct, one needs only to look at the Tennessee Volunteers to see that. Under Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols have taken a quarterback in each class, and they have also taken on transfers, all trying to fix their quarterback room. Last season, poor play and injuries forced the Vols to start four different signal callers and use multiple quarterbacks in over half the games in the 2019 season. Tennessee is trying to fix their quarterback room, and after the additions of Harrison Bailey and Jimmy Holiday in the 2020 class, they feel like they are getting close. However, the Vols desperately wanted to add another quality signal caller in their 2021 class. On Sunday, Jeremy Pruitt, Jim Chaney, and Chris Weinke got their man when four-star Cedar Hill High School (Cedar Hill, TX) quarterback Kaidon Salter chose the Vols.

Salter is an interesting prospect for Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Chaney is one of the most respected developers of quarterbacks in the whole of college football. The list of quarterbacks he has put into the NFL is extremely impressive, but it appears Chaney is continuing to branch out as a coach. 2020 signee Harrison Bailey fits the mold of a more traditional quarterback, and the kind of player Chaney has typically recruited and had such enormous success with. Fellow 2020 signee Jimmy Holiday was a different type of QB for Chaney. While Holiday has an accurate arm, especially over the middle of the field, his greatest weapon is speed in the 4.38 forty-yard dash range. Chaney and Tennessee quarterback coach Chris Weinke are excited about both their 2020 prospects, and they are excited about Salter in the 2021 class. As a type of quarterback, Salter is almost the midpoint between Holiday and Bailey. Salter has a big arm, but not as big as Bailey, however, he is extremely accurate, especially when asked to throw on the run. Salter isn’t as fast as Holiday, but he has more than enough speed to serve as a very real rushing threat. That said, Salter tends to use his speed to elude defenders while keeping his eyes downfield, looking to throw. Salter isn't really like any of the other quarterbacks on Tennessee's roster, which makes his development and the way the Vols will use him interesting.

At 6’1” and 190 pounds, Salter also sits in the middle of Tennessee's recent quarterback additions as well. Salter has enough height that seeing over his offensive linemen shouldn’t be a major concern. At Cedar Hill, Salter took most of his snaps from the shotgun or the pistol, so coming under center to take a snap and drop back will be skills he needs to develop. That said, Salter already shows nice, smooth footwork when he is looking to throw. When he does drop back, he keeps his eyes downfield to read the defense, stays on balance with his footwork, and moves smoothly back into his drop and when climbing in the pocket. Salter feels pressure well in the pocket, still looking downfield, he feels where pressure is coming from and moves away from it to get his passes off. In terms of arm strength, Salter shows on film that he can get the ball to wherever it needs to be on the field with solid velocity. Salter does need to allow his receivers to run under balls at certain times, but he places those passes well. Salter is capable of delivering the ball on time and with good velocity on short and intermediate routes, but he is always mindful of and looking for a chance to hit a big play. Despite having the arm to push the ball downfield with good velocity, it is Salter's accuracy that is most impressive in his passing. Salter is a deadly accurate passer on film, throwing his receivers open even on deep, downfield passes. When Salter needs to let his receiver run under a pass to make a play, he shows outstanding touch even on very long throws. Even against tight coverage, Salter excels at dropping a pass in the bucket deep downfield. When Salter extends plays, eludes defenders, or rolls out, he is especially dangerous. He delivers the ball extremely well on the run, both in terms of where he can get the ball and the accuracy of his passes. Salter's footwork on the move is impressive, as even in a scramble situation, he keeps his feet and his carriage of the ball in position to throw at any point. When on the move, Salter especially sees the entire field well, and can get the ball to an open receiver wherever presented with one.

In terms of being a runner, Salter has the straight-line speed to threaten defenses with his legs. Designed runs will be on the table for Salter even at the SEC level, as will true read option plays out of the shotgun. Salter is a true threat as a runner, but not with the kind of speed possessed by a player like Jimmy Holiday or former Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs. Salter is an exceptionally elusive ball carrier, whether on a called run, a scramble, or buying time to throw downfield. While Salter can and will run, he more often than not uses his legs to create opportunities to throw. Salter keeps his eyes downfield, but when he makes the decision to run, he gets up the field quickly. Salter is elusive, sliding away from tacklers, eluding hits, and slipping through the grasp of defenders. Salter forces defenses to defend the entire field thanks to his legs as well as his arm, and he forces them to defend it longer thanks to his ability to extend plays. One thing Salter will have to learn at the next level is to trust his reads and, at times, deliver the ball on time into tighter windows. He can hold the ball too long at times, looking for a big play or for a receiver to come wide open before throwing. In the SEC, holding the ball too long regularly will result in sacks and exceptionally dangerous throws, as receivers rarely come entirely wide open.

Kaidon Salter is the quarterback in the 2021 class that both Jim Chaney and Chris Weinke coveted. The Vols pushed hard for Salter once they made up their mind that he was the signal caller they wanted. The quarterback situation in Knoxville is an intriguing one in 2020, and how this season plays out, especially how the COVID-19 policies impact Tennessee's young quarterbacks, will factor heavily into the 2021 quarterback situation. Salter is coming to Tennessee to compete for the starting role, and he has the tools to be a factor in that competition. At the very least, he provides the Tennessee staff with another option at quarterback that they are excited by if he needs to be called upon. Landing the commitment of Salter does give the Vols an elite quarterback in the class and continue their white-hot streak on the recruiting trail, but it does more as well. It is another direct, head-to-head recruiting win for the Vols as Salter chose Tennessee over offers from Auburn, Baylor, Arizona State, UCLA, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Michigan State, Louisville, Arkansas, Utah, and Georgia Tech among many others.