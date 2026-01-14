Andre Turrentine Makes His NFL Draft Decision Following Tennessee Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially lost another star player, but this time, they had no choice. Andre Turrentine has opted to enter his name into the NFL Draft. He ran out of eligibility and is someone who will be viewed as a possible late-round draft pick or a priority undrafted free agent. He was a safety for the Vols and a very solid one at that.

Here was his message to Tennessee coaches, staff, and of course his loved ones.

Andre Turrentine's Message

Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine (2) celebrates senior day during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for guiding me every step of the way. I am deeply thankful to the Tennessee coaches and staff for their unwavering support, mentorship, and belief in my abilities. To my parents and everyone who has helped me along this journey, your encouragement and sacrifices have meant the world to me. I'm excited for what lies ahead and ready to give my all at the next level. Thank you all for being part of this dream. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft," Andre Turrentine confirmed when making his post .

The Vols were the home for Turrnetine for the majority of his career, and he was very solid as a safety for the big orange. He represented the Tennessee program the right way and is someone who can be viewed as a Vol for Life, as he could have left when reps got limited to begin with, but he had a vision for what he wanted in college, and he was able to become a starter.

Here is how he finished his career, according to utsports.com .

"Highly-touted Nashville native and starting safety who returned to his home state after spending his true freshman campaign at Ohio State … An important leadership piece of the defense, in his third year with the program and second as a starter … Thrust into starting action during the final three games of 2023 … Enrolled at Tennessee in June 2022 after a solid 2022 spring at Ohio State … Signed with the Buckeyes after a standout prep career at Ensworth School ... For his entire career, totaled 128 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups ...Played in 53 career games (49 at UT, 4 at OSU) and has made 28 career starts (all at UT) ... Earned his undergraduate degree from Tennessee in August 2025."

