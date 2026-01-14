Tennessee Football Misses on Another Defensive Lineman

The Tennessee Volunteers are making a push for many talented prospects when it comes to the transfer portal. They have lost a ton of names, and they have landed a ton of targets. The bad news is that they have also been outworked and outbid in many scenarios in which they simply missed on prospects. The Vols have missed on another player yet again.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that have been swinging for the fences, but have simply missed a ton. They missed on another defensive lineman, and they are now set to open up the board at the position yet again. They missed on Dealyn Evans. Evans is a defensive lineman from the Texas A&M Aggies who is now set to transfer within the SEC and to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This is a huge miss for the Vols, as they need some more depth and key players on the defensive line. It is safe to say that the Vols will be looking a bit deeper at the position in the portal, as they are looking to land more and more.

Hudson Standish from 247Sports breaks down who he is as a player.

Hudson Standish Evaluates Evans

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) celebrates after their win against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"A disruptive athletic interior force with verified size (6-foot-4.5, 260 pounds with a 79-inch wingspan) that ramped up his production as a junior with 27 tackles for loss for East Texas program Longview Pine Tree. Currently playing through injury as a senior but is still maintaining a similar productive output to his junior campaign. Flashes the superb quick-twitch athleticism and change of direction of a high level outside edge rusher with an interior body that primarily operates from 1 to 5-tech at the high school level. Demonstrates plus play strength at the point of attack along with promising hip and knee flexibility that should allow him to be a dominant player against the run with a promising pass rush ceiling. Will be able to use his versatility to play multiple spots if needed at the collegiate level but likely finds a home as a 3-technique in a four-man defensive line. Possesses an encouraging three-sport athletic profile that includes basketball and throws events. Has eclipsed 60-foot shot put and 160-foot discus threshold. Explosive power from throws events and above-the-rim basketball tape transfers to the football field. Combination of physical specs, three-sport athletic profile, and on-field performance provide the potential to become an all-conference defensive lineman with an early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

