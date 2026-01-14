Tennessee Football Misses on Top-50 Ranked Player in the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have missed on yet another great player in the transfer portal, as the Vols had the opportunity to make a huge push, but ultimately fell short of the mark.

The Vols fell short when recruiting Francis Brewu out of the transfer portal, as he is one of the top players on the defensive line. He is someone who has been viewed as a freak athlete, and others have referred to him as an elite player. He is a Pitt transfer and committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Tennessee Football Misses on Francis Brewu

Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) avoids being tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Francis Brewu (95), during one of the six overtimes in the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"BREAKING: Tennessee portal target and former Pittsburgh DT Francis Brewu has committed to Notre Dame. Brewu told me last week that he would visit Tennessee and five other schools, and as time went on: Tennessee’s chances continued to decrease. The 6’2 Westerville, Ohio native totaled 36 tackles, 18 solo tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 2025 for the Panthers. Brewu earned All-ACC Honors in 2025, PFF Freshman All-American Honors in 2024, and was No. 24 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List," William Patteson stated.

Here is what the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting out of the talented prospect when it comes to a year-by-year breakdown, according to the Pitt Panthers official sporting athletics website. Take a look at what was said.

2025: Honorable Mention All-ACC...in 12 starts, has 35 tackles, one sack, 6 tackles for loess and one forced fumble...leads all Pitt interior defensive linemen in tackles.

2024: Enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh in January 2024 following his early graduation from Thomas Worthington…played in 12 games, making one start (GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toledo)…totaled 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the year…named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Freshman Team…had a season-high three stops at SMU…had a season-high three stops at SMU…had his first career sack at Louisville.

HIGH SCHOOL: Highly disruptive defensive tackle rated among the top 20 nationally at his position by Rivals…collected 53 tackles for loss over his final two varsity seasons…compiled 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior…his junior year, had 25 TFLs and 12.5 sacks…selected All-Ohio Division I (largest classification) by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association...All-Central District…All-Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal Division…rated one of Ohio’s top 30 overall prospects by Rivals (No. 11), On3 (No. 18), 247Sports (No. 24) and ESPN (No. 29)…played under Coach Mike Picetti.

