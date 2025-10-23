Arion Carter Injury Status for Tennessee vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers have an important game ahead of them, as they are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats in one of the more important games of their season, as they can no longer lose any games if they want to play in the college football playoffs. This is a road test for the Tennessee Volunteers, and they will be tasked with playing against the Kentucky Wildcats, who aren't exactly doing the greatest, but they are still Tennessee's rivals and will show up against the Tennessee Volunteers nearly every time they play.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be entering this game with a lot of injuries once again, as they have new names to the report, including one of the main defensive players for them, which that player being Arion Carter, who is on the injury report to begin the week with their Wednesday kickoff report.
Arion Carter's Injury Status
Carter is listed as questionable to play against the Kentucky Wildcats in a game that Kentucky will likely try to run the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers, but the lucky thing is is this Tennessee linebacker group is one of the more impressive groups so even if he doesn't play, they still have a chance to do some damage, but Carter gives them their best opportunity to win this football game.
Carter is the captain of this Tennessee defense, and he has been the signal caller for this defense more time than not. He has 61 total tackles with 20 coming as a solo tackle for him at this time, with a sack and a forced fumble to show for his solid season thus far. This will be his best season yet at this rate, as he has the chance to even become an All-American. He has a lot to like about him, and his best ability is being able to fill a gap. If he can do this against the Wildcats, then the Vols will be in the best position to change. Vols On SI will be monitoring the changes in this one to see if he becomes active and eligible to play, as he is set to be back on the injury report on Thursday for any updates that come with his injury ahead of Tennessee's game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.
Tennessee has a lot to get past from last week, but even then they are the favorites to win this game by multiple score.