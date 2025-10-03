How Stats Show Tennessee Football's Arion Carter is a Top Linebacker
The Tennessee Volunteers have been improving every week even through adversity, as they have been one of the more injured teams in the nation, especially on the defensive side of the football. This has forced many to step up, including the captains of this team. ne of the captains being Arion Carter, who is having an All-American type of season.
The Tennessee Volunteers X page posted a graphic that highlighted the season that Carter is having, with multiple statistics that make him one of the best linebackers in the country. Carter is leading the SEC in tackles with 49 (15 better than second place), which means he is the unanimous leader at this point. He is also second in this category across all power four schools, and 8th in FBS as a whole.
Carter is also the single game tackle leader in the nation with 17 tackles against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He also had the game winning PBU in that game as well.
You can take a look at the graphic below, as the Tennessee Vols are around a week away from taking the field again inside Neyland Stadium.
