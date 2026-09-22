Tennessee Football TE DaSaahn Brame Talks Ethan Davis’ Injury, Prep For Texas Game

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame entered the season hoping to become a more complete player. Three games into the year, that development has become even more important. With Ethan Davis out for the season, Brame and the rest of Tennessee’s tight ends have been asked to accept greater responsibilities. For Brame, that means continuing to improve as a blocker, embracing a leadership role, and remaining ready when opportunities arrive in the passing game.

Growing More Comfortable as a Blocker

Brame believes he has already made progress as a blocker through Tennessee’s first three games.

“Yeah, I feel like uh every game I get more and more comfortable kind of in the box, you know, uh from the first game and now I feel like I’ve taken a few a few good steps,” Brame said.

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blocking was one of the primary areas Brame wanted to develop when he joined Tennessee. Although it was not a major part of his game in high school, he now enjoys the challenge.

“Yeah, exactly. I mean, that’s that’s part of the reason why I came here was develop that part of my game,” Brame said. “If I wanted to take the next step, I feel like that’s one thing I had to improve on and that’s one thing that me and coach A talked about with me coming here. So, yeah, it’s definitely it’s definitely crazy though because I didn’t do a whole lot of it in high school obviously, but now I mean it’s part of my game and I love it. I enjoy doing it.”

Tennessee’s Tight Ends Rally Around Davis

The loss of Davis affected Tennessee’s entire tight end room. Brame said the two spoke shortly after Davis learned he would miss the remainder of the season.

“Yeah, I know he had called me as soon as he found out,” Brame said. “you know, we had a long conversation on the phone kind of just talking and, you know, praying over him and I know he’s going to be fine.”

Even while facing his own recovery, Davis challenged the remaining tight ends to continue pursuing a high standard.

“Like he said, now he’s coming back next year and just really focusing on him for this offseason, on getting stronger and recovering and coming back better, but um, you know, he kind of told all of us to step up and still that we can be the best room in the country,” Brame said.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brame does not believe one player can replace everything Davis provided. Instead, the responsibility will be shared throughout the room.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve all done a great job,” Brame said. “You know, we’ve all had to step up from Luca and Trent. you know, it’s kind of putting his role on onto all of us.”

Patience Remains Part of the Job

Every tight end wants opportunities to catch the football, but Brame understands that his responsibilities extend beyond the passing game.

“No, I believe like just kind of keep doing your thing, keep your head down, keep grinding, and eventually good things will come your way,” Brame said. “So, I mean, it’s not it’s not too hard for me. Whatever will help the team if that’s blocking right now, that that’s what it is.”

That attitude also allows Brame to appreciate when another member of the room receives an opportunity.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks onto the field for the first play of the game during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“No, it was it was really exciting,” Brame said. “You know, we’re all happy for him. Anytime any tight end gets in the end zone, you know, it’s like it’s a celebration for all of us.”

Brame Embraces the Pressure

Some of Brame’s most satisfying moments arrive when his block helps create a long run. Instead of avoiding the pressure of those assignments, he welcomes it.

“It’s really exciting, you know,” Brame said. “I mean, it’s puts a little bit of pressure on you and I kind of enjoy that. You know, you got to either win or lose and you like to go out there and win and make make the make the run happen.”

That mentality will be important against a Texas defensive front Brame described as big, physical and fast.

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zavier Mincey (12) in the fourth quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, yeah, they’re they’re a good rush team,” Brame said. “You know, they’re big, they’re physical, and uh they’re fast, and they attack the quarterback really well, but I mean, I feel like we’re going to do a good job kind of holding that down front.”

An Opportunity to Show Tennessee’s Growth

Brame views the Texas game as an opportunity for Tennessee’s tight ends and running game to demonstrate their progress against a talented opponent.

“Yeah, I look forward to it a lot,” Brame said. “You know, it’s our really one of our first challenges of the year and I’m excited to go out there and show a lot of good things run game.”

Tennessee may enter the matchup as the underdog, but Brame is focused on the opportunity to compete at home again. With a larger role and a major test awaiting him, he is ready to show how far his game has developed.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans react in the stands against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, at home this weekend, you know, we’re really excited,” Brame said. “Um, it’s we get to play Neland again. So, I mean, it’s it’s going to be a good experience, but we’re really excited.”

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