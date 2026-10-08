Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts Has Interesting Take on Tennessee

Arkansas DC Ron Roberts made some interesting comments to the media. When talking about the upcoming Tennessee game.

The Comments

“My God, I’m gonna throw up in the press box if they rush for 200,” Roberts said Tuesday while discussing Tennessee's offense."

Arkansas DC Ron Robert’s says he’s going to “throw up on the press box” if Tennessee rushes for 200 yards on Saturday…



Someone make sure their boxes have plenty of trash cans. pic.twitter.com/KR50Lp05fX — Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) October 6, 2026

Roberts also acknowledged the different ways Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel could attack the Razorbacks. “Whether he is going to make it a spread ball game and throw it, I don’t know. Or is he going to make it 12 personnel and try to punch us in the face?” Roberts said.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 200-yard number is significant

Tennessee has rushed for at least 200 yards 39 times during Heupel's tenure. The Vols are 37-2 in those games and have won 31 straight when reaching that mark. DeSean Bishop powers Tennessee's run game

Auburn got a firsthand look at Tennessee's rushing attack Saturday. Senior running back DeSean Bishop carried the ball 34 times for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee's 24-14 victory. Bishop averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored on runs of 25, 44, and five yards. His performance earned him SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Memorable Performance

It was also Tennessee's first 200-yard individual rushing performance since Eric Gray ran for 246 yards against Vanderbilt in 2019. Bishop has now rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns through five games while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. That places him third in the SEC in rushing yards behind Florida's Jadan Baugh and Missouri's Jamal Roberts. Tennessee brings one of the SEC's best rushing attacks to Arkansas

Bishop Isn't The Only Reason Arkansas Has to be Concerned

Tennessee enters Saturday averaging 240.6 rushing yards per game, second in the SEC. The Vols have accumulated 1,203 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns through five games. The Razorbacks have already struggled against strong rushing attacks during SEC play.

Georgia rushed for 254 yards against Arkansas, while Texas A&M finished with 231. That makes Roberts' 200-yard comment particularly interesting.

Tennessee's offense is at its best when the Vols can establish the run and force defenses to account for multiple ways of moving the football. A productive rushing attack can take pressure off the quarterback, create more manageable situations, and open opportunities elsewhere in Heupel's offense.

Against Auburn, Tennessee didn't need much through the air once Bishop took control of the game. Arkansas would clearly prefer not to see a repeat performance Saturday. And if Tennessee reaches 200 rushing yards again, Roberts has already explained exactly how he is going to feel about it. Kickoff is set for Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

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