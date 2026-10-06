Tennessee Football Names George MacIntyre the Starting Quarterback
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The Tennessee Volunteers have made a tough choice, and they are now set to give George MacIntyre the start on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, following his solid performance at home against the Auburn Tigers. MacIntyre was originally the backup for the Vols and didn't start the game for Tennessee, but he would hear his number called and make the most of his opportunity against the Auburn Tigers.
The second-year gunslinger subbed in for Brandon, and he would eventually take over. The substitution happened with just a few minutes remaining on the clock before halftime between the Vols and the Tigers, and Josh Heupel never looked back after doing so.
Why George MacIntyre Was the Choice for Josh Heupel
MacIntyre would finish the game with 86 passing yards, but he only attempted a total of 10 passes on the day. Among the 10 that were attempted, MacIntyre finished the game with eight completions, which was good enough for an 80% completion percentage
The talented quarterback didn't finish the game with a touchdown, but he did what he needed to do, as he opened up the rushing attack with a few solid throws, which later led to a 220-yard night for Bishop.
This made it clear that Heupel would have a tough decision to make, as he could always opt to return the honors to his true freshman gunslinger, or he could go ahead and make a switch to see how things look under the leadership of MacIntyre.
With the Vols taking a shot on MacIntyre, they will need to come prepared and equipped, as one could expect that Arkansas will look to stop Bishop, which will likely open up the pass game. It leaves MacIntyre with nothing short of opportunities that the Vols will need him to capitalize on.
This game will be one that many fans will want to pay attention to, as the Vols will look to see if their decision will pay off.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_