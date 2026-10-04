Everything Jesse Perry, Arion Carter, and DeSean Bishop Said After Tennessee's Win Over Auburn

Everything Tennessee players, Jesse Perry, Arion Carter, and DeSean Bishop, said after the 24-14 win against Auburn.

Jesse Perry on Tennessee's reshuffled offensive line

Tennessee offensive linemen Ory Williams (77) and Donovan Haslam (69) celebrate after a play during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think we stepped up to the challenge, uh, we challenged ourselves this week to play to the standard that we know we can play at, and I think we took that to we took that to heart really, pushed ourselves in practice and, uh, strained every every second of the game."

Perry on Nick Moore stepping in at left guard

"Um, I got, I got to look at a little bit of what Nick was doing out there. Uh, he's a strong, strong dude. He put some good stuff on tape. Um, I mean, I know it's new for him playing left guard, but I think he stepped up and, uh, did really well this game."

Perry on his message to Faizon Brandon after the quarterback change

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks up before a snap during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Um, I mean, I got to talk to him a little bit. Um, I was mainly, uh, with the O-line and the backs, but I got to talk to him a little bit. Uh, really, just keep your head up, like your opportunity is going to come again. Um, like crazy stuff happens in season. Um, I know he's going to be prepared for whenever his numbers called again, um, whether that's like when like I don't know when it is, but like he's going to be ready for it."

Perry on George MacIntyre stepping in at quarterback

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, I'm really proud of, uh, of George. Um, I think he stepped up; he got his number called. I'm really proud of him. Uh, O-line, like we just try to block our tail off, protect him, uh, get the ground game running, and then once you get the ground game running like that, that helps out with the pass game, and it's just complementary football, uh, with both phases of, uh, the offense. Really proud of George, man."

Arion Carter on the Tavis Metcalf game-ending interception

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) celebrates with teammates after catching an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it was great just to see a young guy step up to a challenge and be able to just not miss a beat in a sense and go out there and make a big play to be able to end the game. And just like it's even crazier just seeing him and his brother out there together... just like seeing him continue to grow as a young player and do great things for us in the near future"

Carter on Tennessee's "money" celebration on third downs

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, just like getting off the field on third downs, like, you know, earning your money at the end of the day. Like, you know, you do all that hard work on normal downs, first and second, to get off the field on third downs, like, you know, you know, just paying off, you know."

Arion Carter on George MacIntyre being ready

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Him just being mature and just being able to be ready and just preparing the right way, that way whenever his moment does come, like we always talk about it, just being ready when the opportunity meets itself, you're always prepared for it. So like him just taking steps Monday through Friday, day in and day out, just constantly looking at film and being able to, you know, come in and be and plug and play whenever he can. I mean, obviously him being, you know, a guy who is a competitor, you know, you hate to like not win the job, but him coming in, stepping in, and you know, slinging it honestly and just commanding the offense has been great to see and just him to continue getting better every single week."

Carter on why Tennessee's defense is built for tight games

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) tackles Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think it's just the competitive makeup of the group, just honestly being able to go out there, um, like we say, you give us an inch, we defend it. So it doesn't matter, uh, in our opinion, like how the offense is playing, you know, we're going to back them regardless of the fact. We're going to be playing complimentary football, and if that means going to get a takeaway or going and getting a stop, so be it."

DeSean Bishop on his career-high 34 carries

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"First and foremost, all glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Uh, I knew this was his game plan, you know, especially when the first play got called back. You know, I calm myself down, I was like, 'God's playing, you know, and he surely had a plan for it today.' You know, and the whole mindset of it was, um, just chipping away. You know, when my number was getting called, it was kind of a slow start early in the run game as well, but you know, just leaning in him and trusting in him that he was going to provide for us tonight, and he always does, man..Yeah, definitely had a lot more carries than my previous times, but it felt like those days back at [Knoxville Catholic], you know, and just running the ball, you know, a lot of times, you know, uh, doing what I can to put my team in the best place to succeed. So God's good, man."

Bishop on his motivation in crucial short-yardage situations

Auburn safety Eric Winters (5) knocks Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) out of bounds during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, go get it. I'm not gonna lie, I'm keep it real. Like, this game was very personal from, uh, just the mindset of, um, [Golesh] he was one of the reasons I was a walk-on at University of Tennessee. So the mindset of that was just throughout the whole game, you know, that every time I touch the ball, like, they got to feel me. You know, they got to feel what they were missing when they got me here. But in a sense, it was kind of it was really a blessing in disguise, you know, that I wouldn't be here without that, um, without his, you know. So anytime I touch the ball, man, it's a purpose, you know, that I'm trying to prove, you know, I'm trying to make people feel me when I run the ball."

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