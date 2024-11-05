Ashton Lawless Ranks Tennessee Number One Following Visit
Tennessee had many recruits on a visit on a visit. This came when the Vols took on the Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee would make a big splash in the recruiting scene as they defeated Kentucky 28-18 to advance to 28-18.
One of the recruits to make it to campus was Ashton Lawless. Lawless is a 6-foot-2 198-pound defensive back. After his visit. he caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“The visit to Tennesee was surreal, I’ve always been a fan of the Vols and finally being at a game was the highlight of my year, I’ve never heard or seen such an invested and loud crowd, it was amazing,” the talented underclassman stated. “This visit to Tennesee is seeming to make me more noticed around the football community, but as Tennessee is my first offer, they're number #1 in my rankings.”
The talented prospect did not get a chance to talk to any of the commits but did get a chance to talk to the Vols linebacker coach William Inge. “I did not get a chance to talk to any of the commits but I did have a chance to talk to coach Inge and he is a very nice and energetic man, he explained to me the program and thanked me for being there, I also talked to Coach Ruzic, he was talking to me about how I'm a good fit for Tennessee and how they would love to offer me.
The talented DB is hopeful for a return visit in the future. If I ever get invited to another Tennessee game, I sure will be going.”
