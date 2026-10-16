Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for arguably their most important game of the season, as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for what has been the most important rivalry game in the most recent seasons.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI shared their bold predictions. Here is what they had to say.

Caleb Sisk: Ty Redmond Gets His First Interception of the Season

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) takes down Texas running back Raleek Brown (0) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Being quiet is typically a good thing for DBs, and Ty Redmond has been quiet since the start of the season. Last season he led the team in interceptions with three, and this season he has yet to get an interception through the first six games of the season. With that being said, this seems like a great opportunity to get an interception while playing against a younger quarterback. I believe that Redmond will get an interception in this game, snapping his dry streak of no turnovers," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Has Five Sacks on the Day

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee defense will record 5 sacks on the day. The defensive front for the Volunteers is among the best in the nation when firing on all cylinders. That will be vital to keep the home team in the game and perhaps give them a shot at winning the game," Dowden said.

Eli Elrod: DeSean Bishop Rushes for 150+ Rushing Yards

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates his touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Bishop has been almost unstoppable over the past two games, rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn before following that performance with 138 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. Bishop’s latest performances, in addition to the fact that the Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia in which they surrendered more than 200 rushing yards, lead me to believe that the Vols should be able to exploit that apparent weakness and establish their impressive run game early," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Mike Matthews Finishes With 100+ Yards

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates a big play during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The passing offense has been lacking since SEC play started, but they did look much improved against Arkansas with George MacIntyre starting. With another week as the starter and chemistry being developed, I think that Mike Matthews and MacIntyre will be a great pairing. Look for Matthews to have a massive day and get over 100 yards," Passons said.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Rushes for 125+ and the Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by Arkansas linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith (25) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee's defense forces a couple of turnovers, including a fourth-quarter interception that helps seal the victory," Greer said.

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