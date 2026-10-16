Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs. Alabama
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The Tennessee Volunteers are set for arguably their most important game of the season, as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for what has been the most important rivalry game in the most recent seasons.
Ahead of the game, Vols on SI shared their bold predictions. Here is what they had to say.
Caleb Sisk: Ty Redmond Gets His First Interception of the Season
"Being quiet is typically a good thing for DBs, and Ty Redmond has been quiet since the start of the season. Last season he led the team in interceptions with three, and this season he has yet to get an interception through the first six games of the season. With that being said, this seems like a great opportunity to get an interception while playing against a younger quarterback. I believe that Redmond will get an interception in this game, snapping his dry streak of no turnovers," Sisk said.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee Has Five Sacks on the Day
"The Tennessee defense will record 5 sacks on the day. The defensive front for the Volunteers is among the best in the nation when firing on all cylinders. That will be vital to keep the home team in the game and perhaps give them a shot at winning the game," Dowden said.
Eli Elrod: DeSean Bishop Rushes for 150+ Rushing Yards
"Bishop has been almost unstoppable over the past two games, rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn before following that performance with 138 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas. Bishop’s latest performances, in addition to the fact that the Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia in which they surrendered more than 200 rushing yards, lead me to believe that the Vols should be able to exploit that apparent weakness and establish their impressive run game early," Elrod said.
Major Passons: Mike Matthews Finishes With 100+ Yards
"The passing offense has been lacking since SEC play started, but they did look much improved against Arkansas with George MacIntyre starting. With another week as the starter and chemistry being developed, I think that Mike Matthews and MacIntyre will be a great pairing. Look for Matthews to have a massive day and get over 100 yards," Passons said.
Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Rushes for 125+ and the Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers
"DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee's defense forces a couple of turnovers, including a fourth-quarter interception that helps seal the victory," Greer said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_