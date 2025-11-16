2027 Prospect Announces Tennessee Baseball De-Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers have been able to do a good job when it comes to the recruiting class of 2027, but they have still seen a bit of rough patches at time, as any team would in their situation. The Vols have lost a baseball commit, which caught the attention of many, as they lost a commitment last on Saturday.
Quinn Fitzpatrick De-commits From Tennessee Baseball
The commit that they lost is Quinn Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is one of the better players in the state of Texas, but is someone that has remained as a constant progressing prospect. He has been getting better and better, as Perfect Game recently clocked him in throwing 92 MPH.
The Vols prospect made the announcement on Saturday night. Here is what he had to say.
"After careful thought and conversations with my family and coaches, I've decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee. I'm extremely grateful to the UT coaching staff for believing in me and giving me an incredible opportunity, and I have nothing but respect for the program and the people involved. I feel this is the best step for my future, and my recruitment is officially open. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process."
Perfect Game believes that he is a solid prospect, which is undeniable up to this point. He is rated as an 8/10 prospect in the 2027 class, which means they believe he will be "a Potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect."
Perfect Game also gave an evaluation on the prospect following a game he had in the 14U circuit. Even the he was named as a top prospect.
"Quinn Fitzpatrick is a 2027 RHP/SS, IF, OF with a 6-1 155 lb. frame from Houston, TX who attends St. Thomas. Lean, projectable build. Ran a 7.30 in the sixty. Right-handed pitcher, works from high three-quarter slot with slight pause at the top. Whippy arm with intent, fastball jumps out of hand. Big depthy breaker and quality changeup mix well for age. Projects well. Showed a strong arm from infield drills with good carry and accuracy across. Gets to bag with relative ease and moved well on the backhand. Right-handed hitter, even and upright stance. swings with easy intent and looks hitterish. Loose hands with some backspin to path, very solid showing. Named to Top Prospect list."
The Vols still have a lot of good going for them in the 2027 class, which means this is no time to panic.