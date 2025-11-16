Boo Carter Plans to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have a lot going for them when it comes to the future of the program, as they have been able to build through their young players. Nearly 50% of their roster consisted of freshmen this year, and that has shown through their play on the field, as these guys show some inconsistency at times, but their effort is near the top.
The Vols have been battling some issues that has been reported with injuries, but some reports have indicated that maybe a reported injury was much more than a simple Hip Flexor. That being as one of their defensive backs and their return man has been in the reports, as he was absent from Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Many didn't believe that this was for no reason, as he is a huge part of the team.
That player being Boo Carter. Carter was absent on Saturday, which led to a quote being released from Josh Heupel. Here is what Heupel had to say in his press conference.
“Uh, at the end of the day, there’s a standard you got to meet to be in that locker room, and you know, so. He was not out on the field with us. That will be the last— that'll be my last response to anything related to that, uh, for right now," Heupel stated.
It is now being reported that Carter has plans of entering the transfer portal, which will open in the winter. This means he will no longer be with the team. There were many unsettling reports, but nothing has been solidified on why this could completely be the case, but it was no secret that there were some unsatisifed factors.
Carter is a good player on the field, and can bring a lot to a team, as he is someone who has had both an offensive and defensive background, but has spent both seasons with the Vols at star and with a return man background.
Here is what utsports.com has to say about Carter.
"Dynamic athlete who quickly made an impact on defense and special teams as a true freshman … Earned the starting STAR position and shined while becoming a dangerous weapon as a punt returner as a true freshman in 2024 … Saw action as a slot receiver as well during 2025 spring practices … Early enrollee in January 2024 who participated in Citrus Bowl practices and spring practice before his true freshman season ... Has compiled 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception on defense in his career ... Dynamic punt returner who averages 16.0 yards per return in his career ... Played in 21 career games and made five starts," said utsports.com.