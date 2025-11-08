Braylon Staley and Ty Redmond of Tennessee Football Named Semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Award
The Tennessee Volunteers (6-3, 3-3) are on a bye-week following last week's 33-27 loss to Oklahoma.
As the team sets their focus on New Mexico State, a few players received forms of recognition.
A pair of Tennessee starters were both named semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
The Tennessee Football account on X would reveal the news earlier this year.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Braylon Staley and true freshman defensive back Ty Redmond have been named semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
The pair have been starters the entire season, despite the projections going into week 1.
Braylon Staley
Last year Staley recorded 3-receptions for 21-yards. It is definitely fair to say that Staley has embraced the increased role in 2025.
With three regular season games left on the schedule, the South Carolina native has 52-receptions, 703-yards, and five touchdowns.
Staley is on pace to finish the regular season with closed to, if not exceeding one-thousand yards on the season.
Ty Redmond
The true freshman from Milton (Ga.) Ty Redmond has a more unique situation.
The Vols came into the season that they would be without starting corner Jermod McCoy. Early in the first game, the other starter Rickey Gibson went down, forcing Tim Banks to call on the freshman perimeter defender.
While Redmond has faced a bit of criticism, mainly by fanatics, the freshman defensive back has stayed the course throughout the year. There is always growing pains to some degree when a first-year guy is having to learn in real time being put to the fire.
Redmond continues to grind and come back for me.
Totaling 31-tackles, 19-solo, 12- assisted, 6-pass deflections, and 1-interception.
Again, it all has not been perfect, but there are plenty of positives to take from this.
Staley and Redmond join another 12 semifinalists.
QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
QB Mason Heintschel (Pitt)
EDGE Wendell Gregory (Oklahoma State)
EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas)
CB Dijon Lee Jr. (Alabama)
QB Bear Bachmeier (BYU)
WR Malachi Toney (Miami)
QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame)
QB Drew Mestemaker (North Texas)
CB Brandon Finney (Oregon)
DB Demetres Samuel Jr. (Syracuse)
EDGE Zahir Mathis (Maryland)
The finalist will be announced on December 3, 2025. The award will be presented on December 30, 2025.
