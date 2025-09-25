Former NFL MVP Announces He and His Wife Are Having Their 14th Child
In this story:
Former NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander made some big news on Thursday as he announced that he and his wife are expecting their 14th child.
Alexander, who won his MVP award in 2005 after rushing for 1,880 yards and an astounding 28 touchdowns, spent his first eight years with the Seahawks and helped lead them to an appearance in the Super Bowl during the best season of his career. Seattle lost to the Steelers in that Super Bowl but it was still an incredible season for the former University of Alabama star.
He finished his playing days with Washington in 2008.
Kay Adams shared Alexander's latest news:
Congrats to the Alexanders!
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published