Tennessee Star Mike Matthews Injured Against Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently playing the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. The Vols are squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt, and every game could change the whole season.

Tennessee has been unfortunate with the number of injuries they have racked up this year and this week they have already lost several players for the season in Daune Morris and Tyree Weathersby. Their injury report continues to pile up and another one of their stars has gone down.

Mike Matthews Goes Down with an Injury.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s leading wide receiver and big play threat on offense has now gone down in the 2nd quarter of the game. Matthews made a catch and then took on four Aggie defenders before being brought to the ground.

Unfortunately, while he was being tackled he suffered a lower body injury and was unable to put pressure on his left leg going to the injury tent. Matthews was seen walking with crutches shortly after, going into the locker room. It looks as if he is done for the day.

At the time of writing the extent of the injury is unknown but this is one that could make Vol nation hold their breath. Matthews has been sensational this season when given opportunities. He has been by far Tennessee’s best pass catcher consistently winning his matchups.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Another underrated part of Matthews game is his blocking. Few receivers in the whole country block like he does, and this is especially important for a Tennessee team that prides themselves on the run game.

Though it is important to refrain from speculating, it is important to note that if Matthews is unable to continue in this game look for Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson to get more opportunities. They have the talent to produce, and their chances could greatly improve if Matthews is unable to return.

The Vols have had an unfortunate season with injuries, and they cannot afford to lose another key player. All of Vol nation is now hoping that Matthews is able to return due to how important he is.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.