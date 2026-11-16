LSU Opens as Favorite Against Tennessee Ahead of Saturday's Showdown

LSU is set to take on Tennessee on Saturday, as Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville for the second time as a head coach since his controversial exit from the Vols.

This is Kiffin’s first year as head coach of the Tigers, but the season has not gone as expected. Kiffin’s LSU is currently 6-4 and basically out of the playoff race.

This is a shock to many LSU fans after Kiffin was given a massive contract, and one of the top transfer portal classes in the country.

The Tigers are also coming off a heartbreaking loss as Texas scored a touchdown in the last seconds of the game to defeat the Tigers. In the game, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions, including two in the endzone. Overall, the offense struggled in the second half, and it allowed Texas to come back and win.

The Tigers have now lost back-to-back matchups and are at risk of losing three straight if they lose to Tennessee on Saturday.

Despite LSU’s struggles and Tennessee being 8-2, DraftKings has a surprising spread ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville.

LSU Favored Against Tennessee

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their worse record and it being a Tennessee home game, the LSU Tigers open as a -1.5 favorite over Tennessee.

Can Tennessee pull off the “upset” on Saturday?

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Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) reacts during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the LSU offense struggled against Texas, that does not mean that the Tigers do not have one of the best offenses in the country.

Sam Leavitt has struggled with turnovers all season, but he is still a good quarterback, leading one of the best passing attacks in the country. Receiver Jackson Harris has been playing like one of the best receivers in the country over the past few weeks, and pairing him with Eugene Wilson, Trey’Dez Green, and Winnie Watkins means that Tennessee’s defense will have its hands full on Saturday.

Their rushing attack is no slouch either; Dilin Jones has quietly been one of the best running backs in the SEC this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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