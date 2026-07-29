Brooks Austin Shares His Thoughts on Tennessee Football Linebacker Arion Carter Being Suspended by the NCAA
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The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be without their best linebacker and their captain for the first two games of the season thanks to a rule that the NCAA has regarding a player traveling and returning to college.
It was reported that the Tennessee Vols would be without their linebacker Arion Carter for the first two games due to the fact that he made a trip to an NFL pre-draft training facility, which was worth roughly $427. According to NCAA rules, student-athletes who have the hopes of returning to college are prohibited from allowing an agent of a professional team to pay for their flight to a pre-draft facility or training facility.
This is a problem considering there are plenty of players who will originally declare for the NFL Draft with no plans of coming back to college until something changes, and they change their mind before the window for return is up. This leaves a bit of a weird spot for players, although there have been rules that are being bent more than they should due to loopholes in the ways that the NCAA has their rules in place, which has allowed semi-pro players to make their way back to college to play on college basketball teams.
What Brooks Austin Said About Arion Carter
This has set the fanbase on fire, but not just the fans of Tennessee, but the fans of college football as a whole. One of the main national reporters when it comes to college football was quick to share his thoughts. That person is Brooks Austin, who serves as what many now know as "The Film Guy" on YouTube. He was furious with this decision, and even left a bit of a comparison to explain his thoughts on the situation.
"The NCAA chooses to enforce their “power” over the dumbest stuff. This is the equivalent of giving out parking tickets next to a dude shooting up," Brooks Austin stated on X.
Who the Vols WIll Turn to
Although this is unfortunate for the Tennessee Vols, there is still a bright side and a sigh of relief thanks to the depth that the Vols have at the position. The Vols have newcomer Amare Campbell, who was expected to be a starter this season. The Vols also have the depth of Edwin Spillman and Jadon Perlotte, while also returning another team captain in Jeremiah Telander. The Vols will also likely use some of their freshmen as much as they can, including Brayden Rouse and TJ White, who are both expected to be stars in the college world.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_