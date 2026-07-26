Why Tennessee Football Running Backs Will Have Major Expectations This Season

The Tennessee Volunteers' season is getting closer and closer, as they will have the chance to prove that last season was a bit of a fluke, although they will play a tougher schedule this season. There are many unproven position groups this season, but if there is one position group that has proved that they are great, it's the running back position.

While the Vols did lose some of their running backs, including Peyton Lewis to Virginia and Star Thomas to an eligibility loss, the Vols will be returning some of the more important pieces from last season, including their star running back DeSean Bishop. Arguably the most important returning piece in the running back room other than Bishop is Daune Mooris, who received some major reps last season. He is also joined by Justin Baker, who is set to see some reps this season.

What Statistic the Vols Lead In

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) smiles after making a long run during an NCAA college football game against Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols also added Javin Gordon this season, which only helps improve this running back room. This leaves the Vols with some major expectations, even some that they may not be able to reach. The rushing attack has been on point for quite some time, as they have an average of 204.4 rushing yards per game throughout the last five seasons, according to a recent statistic that has been floating around. This is No. 1 in the SEC, which means that they will be expected to help contribute to this number. This will be the number that many will hold the rushing attack to this season.

Over the last five seasons, nobody in the SEC has run it better than Tennessee. The Vols lead the league at 204.4 rushing yards per game—but which team is best built to keep pounding the rock in 2026? pic.twitter.com/ML6cdRYSPu — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 22, 2026

It is also worth noting that the Vols will have the chance to make some big passing plays off the back of the rushing attack's success. This is exactly how Josh Heupel has built his offense, and will be the exact way that they make some headlines this season. The Vols are known for their big plays downfield and their passing plays, but what many need to realize is that this team wants to run the ball to their best ability more than anything on the offensive side of the ball.

If the Vols can run the ball to this standard, then they will have a great chance to have a great 2026 season, to say the least.

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