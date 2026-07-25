This Tennessee Football Position Battle Will Define Fall Camp

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive fall camp, which is the beginning of the football season for the Vols, as they will remain in camp until the season is over. Luckily for the Vols, the season is filled with high expectations despite many questions being unanswered at this time.

There are many different battles that are going on currently, as these are expected to be answered sooner rather than later, even if it is kept from the internet, as the Vols will need to begin to plan for their first game, which is set for September 5th against Furman inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee Football's Camp Defining Position Battle

Tennessee football’s George MacIntyre (15) during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among all of the position battles, there is one that has stuck out like a sore thumb, as the battle that is beginning to make even more national headlines is the quarterback battle between the three options that they have. The current options that they have at the quarterback position include Ryan Staub, George MacIntyre, and Faizon Brandon. Each of them brings something different to the table, which makes this battle unique, although many believe that this is a two-person race at the quarterback position.

The quarterbacks they believe are between are George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, who are both freshmen at this time. MacIntyre is entering his redshirt-freshman season, while Brandon is in the very first season of his career, meaning that he is a true freshman. Each of the players has their perks, such as MacIntyre having the experience, although the frame that a guy like Brandon comes in with is undeniable, which is something that many believe is a weakness for MacIntyre.

This is the third quarterback battle that the Vols have had since Josh Heupel has been the head coach. The first battle was between Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton, a battle that Milton would win to begin with, but Hooker would later earn the job. The second battle was just last season after Nico Iamaleava transferred, and the Vols landed Joey Aguilar to be the quarterback over Jake Merklinger after a quarterback battle in the fall.

It remains unknown when the starting quarterback will be announced, but it seems that the Vols will be in great hands regardless of who they choose to lead the team this season. Even after they announce who the starting quarterback is, it will remain likely that the quarterback of their choice will have a short leash.

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