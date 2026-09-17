Former Tennessee Football RB Jabari "Juice" Davis Picks Week 3 SEC Slate

Every week, Vols on SI provides staff picks for the upcoming Tennessee football game. Additionally, the staff looks around the conference and picks the winners of every game featuring an SEC team.

To offer something a bit different, Vols on SI aims to bring on a VFL (Vol For Life) as a guest picker each week.



The piece open to any and all VFL's, although we try to aim at football players considering the season.



This week is another running back from the early 2000's, but before we get there, let's take a look at the previous two guest pickers.

Week 1

Tennessee running back Devrin Young (19) leaps over MTSU's Marquise Branton (34) during the first half against Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011 in Neyland Stadium. Ut Devrin Young Leaping 2011 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devrin Young kicked the season off with a bang as he finished 15-1 on picks during week 1 of the 2026 season.

Week 2

Tennessee's Gerald Riggs Jr. gets past Florida's Earl Everett on Saturday in Gainesville. Utfla17 Cc4340 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gerald Riggs Jr. was gracious enough to jump in and make some picks of the week 2 slate, going 13-2.

Week 3

Tennessee running back Jabari Davis (34) leaps over Florida defender Keiwan Ratliff (1) on the way to the end zone for his second touchdown of the game on Sept. 20, 2003. Tennessee became the first team since Florida State in 1987 and 89 to win back-to-back games at The Swamp with a 24-10 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week, Jabari "Juice" Davis accepted the invite to participate. What a Legend of Tennessee this one was and is to Vol Nation. Often known for leaping over and into the endzone, and also known for giving Florida, nightmares.



From 2001 to 2004, Davis became a fan favorite as the Vols won in Gainesville twice during that time period.



The success of Davis vs. Florida led to "Gator Killa" being a new nickname for the Georgia native. That name is still relevant on Rocky Top, and at times you may even be able to find t-shirts made with the name displayed.

As you see in the highlights above, Davis went up and over defenses, and for this particular story, the Gator Killa went beyond on his picks and even gave a score prediction for each game.

The SEC Picks of Jabari "Juice" Davis

Tennessee's (34) Jabari Davis dives over the goal line for Tennessee's second touchdown Saturday in Gainesville. Florida's (55) Channing Crowder. With this and the extra point Tennessee was leading 17-3. 9/20/2003 Utflorida2 Mp165 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Florida State 28, Alabama 34

• Georgia 45, Arkansas 13

• Florida 27, Auburn 24

• Kentuck, Texas A&M 34

• LSU 31, Ole Miss 28

• Mississippi State 24, South Carolina 31

• Troy 17, Missouri 38

• New Mexico 10, Oklahoma 35

• UTSA 13, Texas 42

• North Carolina State 17, Vanderbilt 24



• Kennesaw State 10, Tennessee48

One almost has to alomost wonder how painful it was for Davis to actually select the Gators to defeat Auburn? Judging by the score, I'd say Davis went back and forth with himself over the prediction.

Who would you all like to see as the next guest picker? Let us know!

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for a chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.