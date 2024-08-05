Cedric Tillman Battling for Starting Wide Receiver Role at Browns Training Camp
Former Tennessee Volunteer Cedric Tillman is in the midst of a battle for a starting wide receiver role with the Cleveland Browns at training camp.
NFL training camp is well under way this point and position battles are really starting to heat up for every organization. The Cleveland Browns have one of the offensive side of the football and former Tennessee Volunteer Cedric Tillman is in the middle of it. The Browns have an obvious first option at wide receiver in the form of Amari Cooper but the rest of the depth chart is to be determined.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed with Tillman this offseason and how he has stepped up heading into year two in the league.
"I don't believe Ced missed the day of the offseason program," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said at the end of minicamp last month. "He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass. So, you know, you would love to say, 'Hey, everybody, be here every day.' … I think he's a young player that's getting better."
ESPN released an article that stated all of the position battles to keep an eye on for the rest of the offseason and the Browns wide receiver battle made the cut. Not only that but Tillman's name was listed in the mix of players in contention for a starting job.
"The Browns have a clear No. 1 wide receiver in Amari Cooper. Jerry Jeudy will also be a big part of the offense after the team traded for him and gave him an extension in the offseason. Cleveland, though, has a rather unproven receiver room behind Cooper. The group of wideouts vying for more prominent roles includes Elijah Moore, who produced a career-best season in 2023, and second-year player Cedric Tillman, who was a standout in offseason workouts. There should be plenty of opportunities in an offense expected to use more three- and four-wide receiver sets in 2024.-- Daniel Oyefusi"
Last season as a rookie, Tillman reeled in 21 receptions for 224 yards and averaged 10.7 yards per reception. He proved to be a highly impactful player on offense as a Tennessee Volunteer, and the Browns are hoping to get that out him during his time in the NFL. If he can return to his collegiate form in year two with the Browns, he could be in store for a monster sophomore season in the upcoming year.
