Cedric Tillman Off to Strong Offseason Start with Cleveland Browns
Former Tennessee Volunteer Cedric Tillman is off to a strong start this offseason with the Cleveland Browns.
One of Tennessee's offensive stars from the 2022 season, Cedric Tillman, is making waves with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. There was a window of opportunity during OTAs at wide receiver with some notable names not participating and it sounds like Tillman took advantage of it.
The Browns drafted Tillman in the 3rd round with the 74th overall pick in 2023. In his rookie season, Tillman reeled in 21 receptions for 224 yards and zero touchdowns. He is looking to improve upon his rookie season this year with the organization and it sounds like he is off to a good start.
ESPN released an article listing the most surprising players for each organization during OTAs and Tillman was the player named for the Browns. Here is what they wrote about the former Volunteer:
"The Browns went through the majority of their offseason workout program without their top receivers. Amari Cooper was away from the facility because of an apparent contract dispute, and Jerry Jeudy was sidelined by an injury. Their absences left opportunities for many young pass-catchers, and coaches praised the growth and commitment of Tillman, a 2023 third-round pick. Cleveland saw attentiveness in the weight room and meetings that carried over onto the field as he built a rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Cooper, Jeudy and Elijah Moore all in the receiver mix, Tillman faces stiff competition to gain targets, but he's off to a strong start.-- Daniel Oyefusi"
As the article mentioned, Tillman is competing amongst a list of names for more touches in the Browns' wide receiver room, but standing out during OTAs is a really good start. Tillman was a major factor for the Volunteers during the 2022 season, and if he can be even a portion of that for the Browns this year, 2024 will be a successful season for him.
