College Football Analyst Leaves Tennessee Volunteers Outside of Top 15 in Rankings
A notable college football analyst left the Tennessee Volunteers out of the top 15 in his preseason top 25 rankings.
Preseason rankings are starting to roll in. The coaches poll was released on Monday and now one notable college football analyst has released his personal preseason top 25. The Volunteers came in at number 15 in the coaches poll, but this analyst does not view the Volunteers as a top 15 in college football right now.
Brett McMurphy ranked Tennessee 18th overall in his preseason top 25. The concern for the Volunteers is whether or not the offense will be good enough to help the voids that the defense might experience this season. They must replace nine starters on defense this year and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will be leaned upon this season as someone to help maintain the progression the defense showed a defense a season ago.
The Volunteers' toughest games on the schedule are a road trip to Oklahoma, a trip down to Athens to play Georgia and a home game against Alabama. They also play NC State in a non-conference game this season. A manageable schedule for Tennessee but with Nico Iamaleava entering his first season as the full-time starter, they will have some obstacles to leave over in order to remain in contention for a college football playoff spot this season.
Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Missouri
- LSU
- Utah
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- NC State
- USC
- Kansas
- Iowa
