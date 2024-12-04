Volunteer Country

College Football Playoff Rankings: Did the Tennessee Volunteers Climb?

Did the Tennessee Volunteers climb at all in the latest college football playoff rankings?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another round of college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening, and due to some more chaos occuring, it is likely the Tennessee Volunteers will continue to rise. Last week they came in that No. 8 but with both Miami and Ohio State taking their second losses of the season this past weekend, they should climb up even higher.

Tennessee took care of their own business against the Vanderbilt Commodores and finished the regular season with a 10-2 record with losses to Arkansas and Georgia, both on the road. After the loss to the Bulldogs, it was not certain that the Volunteers would even be in the playoffs and now they are in a prime spot to host a first-round game as well. So with that said, where did the Tennessee Volunteers land in the latest college football playoff rankings?

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. SMU
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Alabama
  12. Miami
  13. Ole Miss
  14. South Carolina
  15. Arizona State
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. BYU
  19. Missouri
  20. UNLV
  21. Illinois
  22. Syracuse
  23. Colorado
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

