College Football Playoff Rankings: Did the Tennessee Volunteers Climb?
Did the Tennessee Volunteers climb at all in the latest college football playoff rankings?
Another round of college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening, and due to some more chaos occuring, it is likely the Tennessee Volunteers will continue to rise. Last week they came in that No. 8 but with both Miami and Ohio State taking their second losses of the season this past weekend, they should climb up even higher.
Tennessee took care of their own business against the Vanderbilt Commodores and finished the regular season with a 10-2 record with losses to Arkansas and Georgia, both on the road. After the loss to the Bulldogs, it was not certain that the Volunteers would even be in the playoffs and now they are in a prime spot to host a first-round game as well. So with that said, where did the Tennessee Volunteers land in the latest college football playoff rankings?
*This article will be updated as the rankings are released*
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game
- Tennessee Football QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Vanderbilt
- Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports