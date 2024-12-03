Volunteer Country

College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?

Predicting how far the Tennessee Volunteers will rise in the latest college football playoff rankings.



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel questions a referee during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another round of college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening, and due to some more chaos occuring, it is likely the Tennessee Volunteers will continue to rise. Last week they came in that No. 8 but with both Miami and Ohio State taking their second losses of the season this past weekend, they should climb up even higher.

Tennessee took care of their own business against the Vanderbilt Commodores and finished the regular season with a 10-2 record with losses to Arkansas and Georgia, both on the road. After the loss to the Bulldogs, it was not certain that the Volunteers would even be in the playoffs and now they are in a prime spot to host a first-round game as well. So with that said, here is a prediction of how the college football playoff rankings will shape out Tuesday evening.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Tennessee
  7. SMU
  8. Indiana
  9. Ohio State
  10. Boise State
  11. Arizona State
  12. Alabama
  13. South Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Miami
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. UNLV
  19. Colorado
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. Syracuse
  23. Army
  24. Memphis




