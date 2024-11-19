College Football Playoff Rankings Released: How Far Did Tennessee Fall?
The college football playoff rankings have been released. How far did the Tennessee Volunteers fall?
The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the Tennessee Volunteers will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. Unfortunately for them, it will be in the wrong direction after losing to Georgia 31-17 but they will certainly still be in the conversation of potential playoff teams. Will they still be in the top 12 though?
Tennessee was not the only top-12 team to take a loss. BYU was upset by Kansas and their undefeated season came to an end. Outside of that though, they were the only two amongst that group to add a loss to the column. So with that said, here is where the college football playoff committee had them placed in the latest rankings.
*This article will be updated when the college football playoff rankings are released*
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
Tennessee was ranked 7th in last week's ranking. The Volunteers have joined the large group of two-loss SEC teams. Their next and final conference opponent on the schedule is Vanderbilt.
