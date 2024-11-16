College Gameday Picks Tennessee vs Georgia
The college gameday crew has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Georgia game.
The Tennessee Volunteers took care of business this past weekend against Mississippi State. Now they are tasked with playing Georgia this next weekend, who took a loss to Ole Miss on the road. It's a game with high stakes as Georgia cannot afford another loss if they want to make the playoff and Tennessee can't afford one if they want to still control their own destiny and potentially play in the SEC Championship game.
It has been announced that Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been cleared to play on Saturday as well as wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. Both players have held significant roles in the Volunteers' offense.
College Gameday was in Athens this week for the big-time matchup which means they also made their picks for who they think will win the game. Here is what the Gameday crew said:
Desmond Howard: "Georgia is going to come out here with an attitude and will be victorious."
Pat McAfee: "I'll take the Georgia Bulldogs in a must win game."
Nick Saban: "I think Georgia responds tonight and the hunting Dawgs show up."
Cody Rhodes (Guest Picker): "I'm picking the Dawgs baby!"
Lee Corso: "Give me that Dawg!"
